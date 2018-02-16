‘Osalubwalubwa’: Sanudi cash-flashing video clip irks Wanderers club

Be Forward Wanderers’ right back Stanley Sanudi’s 59-second long video clip of him flashing bundles of bank notes purportedly to be the earnings from their CAF trip to Democratic Republic of Congo has irked the club’s management.

In the video clip, Sanudi-a reliable right back for both Wanderers and the Flames is seen showing off the cash in K2 000 notes in a video selfie while partly shouting “ukudziwa kale…tikhale ndizimenezi basi , ti ma change basi, DRC-tu…kuvaya DRC kubwerako ndi ti ma change basi, sikuti nditambiri iyayi tochepa iti…ukudziwa kale khenge ku ma

Rast…(This is the change coming from the DRC trip, we should have this, it’s not enough though, it is well with the land ofRastafarian).

The clip has so far gone viral on the social media.

But in a statement on their Facebook page, the club’s general secretary Mike Butao has apologized to Malawian’s for the ill behavior displayed by the player.

He said they are immediately instituting disciplinary proceedings.

“Be Forward Wanderers condemns this behavior in the strongest terms and is immediately instituting disciplinary proceedings.

“We are busy looking for assistance from well-wishers and it is strange and incomprehensible for somebody to use personal money to send a wrong message to potential donors and to Malawians in general,” Butao says.

He added: “We don’t know where the cash is from because to make the DRC trip we had to negotiate with players and technical panel to get only part of their allowances. So this deliberate distortion of facts only serves to harm the club and is not acceptable. We apologise for this irresponsible behavior.”

Sanudi was also in the fore front in another video clip boasting of their arrival and lashing out at their critics in Addis Ethiopia enroute to DRC for their game against AS Vita in which they were whacked 4-0.

The return leg is on Wednesday at Bingu National Stadium.

