Masters Security need win against Petroleos for damage limitation

Masters Security will be chasing a win as they host Atletico Petroleos of Angola in the CAF Confederations Cup return leg at Bingu National Stadium next Tuesday.

The Malawi team lost 5-0 in the first leg but a win for them will at least give them a sigh of relief.

“Yes we lost in Luanda, but Tuesday’s game will be a different game altogether. We are looking forward to a good game and our main focus is to win the match,” said coach Abbas Makawa.

He said they have rectified their problems which they encountered in Luanda, and insist victory against the Angolan team is a mast.

“We will go for a win so that we bow out with dignity, but if the going gets tough then a draw would be an option,” Makawa said.

Makawa said their plan will be to close the Angolans in the wings, which is their strongest link in attack.

Masters Security general secretary Zacharia Nyirenda said playing in Confederations Cup has been enriching

Meanwhile, the Angolan side is expected to jet in the country on a chartered plane on Sunday.

On Monday, Football Association of Malawi released gate charges for the game.

For instance, people who will watch the match in the open and covered stands will be required to pay K1000.0

