Maranatha Academy to reward top MSCE students with trip to Zanzibar

Students who will pass with flying colours in the 2018/2019 Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations from private and government schools will be spoiled with a trip to Zanzibar courtesy of Maranatha Academy.

Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga told Nyasa Times on Wednesday that this is one way to promote quality education in the country in line with government’s vision of promoting quality

education.

He said the top students’ mainly those who will score six points will flight to Zanzibar where they will have fun in the shores, as well as swimming.

“They will also have a luncheon and share stories among themselves. This is also one way for them to refresh their brains after a tiresome year with books ,” he said.

Apart from the Zanzibar trip, Kaonga said the school will continue with their usual awards to top performers for MSCE.

“This year again we will recognize and award boys and girls from both public and private secondary schools who will emerge as most outstanding with an aggregate of six points,” said Kaonga.

This will not be the first time for Maranatha Academy to spoil the students with a trip after passing MSCE with flying colours.

Last year, the school spoiled 26 students who scored with 6 points with a trip to Sun and Sand Holiday resort in Mangochi.

In 2014, Maranatha Academy also took 50 students who performed highly in MSCE to South Africa.

In 2017, Maranatha came second from St Mary’s Girls Secondary School in producing MSCE students who scored with six points.

Meanwhile, according to Kaonga the school has already started its intake which is expected to open on 3 September 2018.

