Asma Mponda donates towards sports in Zomba Chisi 

Zomba Chisi Constituency aspiring Member of Parliament Asma Mponda has recently donated sports kit towards football and netball to youths in the area saying involvement of the latter in sporting activities can help in curbing immoral behaviors among the youth.

Some of the beneficiaries are Nankhuni, Mwaphera, Chisupe and Muwa football and Netball teams from the area of Traditional Authority Mwamba.

Speaking in an interview, Mponda said he believes that the donation is a great step towards minimizing problems that young people face after indulging themselves in immoral behaviors including alcohol consumption and drug abuse.

He also pledged to be an agent of change in the area once voted into the august house, come 2019.

“It is very pathetic that people in Zomba Chisi constituency lack various things including safe water and electricity among others. Therefore it needs passionate leaders like me in bringing those problems to an end.

“Once elected into the august house i will table issues affecting zomba chisi constituency to make it a better place for the youth and all the citizens”, he said

Among others Mponda said he will support young people to do small scale businesses for them to be self-reliant.

“I am young but I have big plans for Zomba Chisi constituency, people should vote for me come 2019, I am sure they will not regret”, he said

Receiving the Donation, Mwaphera football team Coach Ignatius Chinawa thanked Mponda for the timely donation saying it will help make them busy.

