National IDs messed up in Mzuzu, collection resumes July 30

Collection of national identity cards in Mzuzu and Mzimba North has been postponed to July 30 to pave way for sorting of the IDs after the cards were “messed up.”

There was chaos in card distribution as people collected them leading to having them scattered while others were broken.

One of the officers tasked with the sorting process, Demeria Rocha, said the sorting process would last ten days.

“People will start collecting the cards on July 30,” said Rocha. “The IDs are being sorted to enable easy access.”

A visit to the District Commissioner’s office in Mzuzu showed that people were being sent back for collection of the IDs.

Mzuzu Civil Society Network (MCISON) chairperson, Peter Mumba, said the National Registration Bureau (NRB) has to explain what happened to the cards.

“NRB needs to clearly explain what has happened as the citizens have the right to know what has happened to the IDs. We need to know who was responsible for that mess,” said Mumba.

But NRB Public Relations Officer (PRO), Norman Fulatira, said the Bureau has already discussed the matter.

According to Fulatira, an officer allegedly behind the mess has already been identified and is being investigated by the Bureau.

“The officer who was responsible has since been sent on forced leave to pave way for investigations,” said Fulatira.

The national IDs are critical in the current biometric voter registration by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

