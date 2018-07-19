UTM to unveil front line troops with Chilima as ‘hope’ for better Malawi 

Pie in the sky? Maybe. But make no mistake: the battle for 2019 is on as State Vice President Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM) is unstoppable as its spokesperson, Chidanti Malunga, has said the movement is determined to save Malawians from the worsening jaws of hopelessness.

Malunga was speaking on a Tiuzeni Zoona radio program on Zodiak Broadcasting Station monitored by Nyasa Times. He said the sole reason why the movement should be trusted by all Malawians is because it is “different.”

According to Malunga, the citizenry should expect to startv seeing some of the frontline troops after its first launch on July 21 at Masintha Community Ground in the capital Lilongwe this week on Saturday.

“That is when people will feel it. They will feel it that we are here to stay,” said Malunga.

He said UTM will be contesting the 2019 Tripartite elections with the aim of winning and form a national government.

Asked where the movement was getting funding to run its affairs, he said it was from “well meaning Malawians.”

He said: “These are Malawians who wish the country well. These are Malawians, genuine Malawians who want nothing in return. They are simply supporting a cause they believe in.”

But Malunga could not clearly say whether the movement would go for an elective indaba or not.

“It is not about positions but what we want to achieve. Chilima is our leader and everyone is happy about it,” said Malunga.

He hinted that the movement was going to be able to field parliamentary candidates in all the 193 constituencies.

“The candidates are already very willing to do that. That is a sign people are supporting the movement for change,” he said.

UTM has good reason to be feeling buoyant after Chilima announced he had quit the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). He said there was high level of corruption and nepotism within the party.

Chilima, 45 signalled his readiness to challenge President Peter Mutharika, 79 in the preseidential race after the two had partnered in th previous elections to win.

Malawi will hold its general elections next year with the incumbent, Mutharika accepting his party’s nomination to seek re-election.

Chilima says he has received calls from various stakeholders to run for President.

At the centre of the UTM policy ideas is a concrete plan to put an end to the cancer of corruption in government and to ensure that they create opportunity and jobs for the millions of Malawians currently without hope, according to Chilima.

Many will be waiting to see the launch of UTM, a rescue mission for the new generation.

The movement has made it clear it will place its energies on winning the hearts – and votes – of the youth.

The party intends to appeal to the age cohort nominally known as the “born frees”, but who are really, “everywhere in chains” of economic turmoil and joblessness.

Malunga said the old ways of doing things clearly aren’t working, saying many Malawians are frustrated with the status quo and the movement wants change.

“A Malawi that works for all Malawians is possible if we come together as a people by joining the ‘Movement’,” Malunga said.

Whether the UTM’s vision proves as compelling to the new generation remains to be seen but one thing is clear, though: Chilima’s movement is entirely serious about gunning for the keys to the Capital Hill in 2019. A lot can happen in 10 months.

