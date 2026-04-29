Maranatha, Tecno Join Forces to Power Digital Learning and Reward Top Talent

Maranatha Private Academy has taken a bold step to modernise education in Malawi, sealing a strategic partnership with global mobile technology brand Tecno Mobile aimed at transforming digital learning and celebrating academic excellence.

Managing Director Ernest Kaonga says the collaboration is more than a business deal—it is a deliberate push to equip learners with the digital skills they need to compete in an increasingly tech-driven world.

Under the arrangement, Maranatha becomes an authorised dealer of Tecno devices, a move set to widen access to affordable, reliable technology for both students and teachers. The expectation is clear: more devices in the hands of learners, stronger e-learning systems, and a sharper edge in research and innovation.

Kaonga believes access to the right tools will no longer be a luxury, but a foundation for effective education. He notes that the initiative places the institution firmly in line with global trends where digital platforms are redefining how knowledge is delivered and absorbed.

But the partnership goes beyond gadgets.

In a move designed to ignite ambition across the country, Maranatha has unveiled a “Best Student in Malawi” award—an honour that will recognise not just grades, but discipline, leadership, and creativity. It is a shift from narrow academic metrics to a more holistic view of excellence.

Kaonga is confident the award will push learners to aim higher while fostering healthy competition among schools.

With this dual approach—technology integration and recognition of talent—Maranatha is positioning itself as a catalyst for change, and challenging other institutions to rethink how education is delivered in Malawi.

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