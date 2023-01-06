Maranatha wakes up for gov’t call on students opening ban

As one way of making sure that their form 2 and 4 students remain in shape ahead of examinations, Maranatha Academy has secured two campuses for boys and girls in Balaka and Zalewa to allow classes commence on Monday.

This is due to the current ban by government not allowing schools to operate in Blantyre and Lilongwe for two weeks due to Cholera outbreak, which has hit hard the two cities.

According to Maranatha Academy, Manging Director, Dr Ernest Kaonga, they thought it wise to enable the two classes which write Maneb examinations.

“Two weeks for our form 2 and 4 is along period for them to remain at home while our competitors from other schools outside Blantyre are learning. We thought it wise to secure two campuses for girls and boys outside Blantyre so that classes should resume on Monday,” said Kaonga.

He said once the ban is lifted the students will return back to their Blantyre campuses.

