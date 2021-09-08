Marketers collaborate with Zimbabwean counterparts to bring digital marketing training to Malawi

The Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) has entered into partnership with the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) to offer digital marketing courses for both professional marketers and executives in the quest to equip Malawian marketers with international level skills needed to thrive and compete on global level.

According to Eric Mataka, who is the Director of Communications at IMM, the training will offer courses at two levels, namely: The Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing (PCDM) and the Executive Certificate in Digital Marketing (ECDM).

He said the PCDM program targets to train those who are involved in the actual marketing work while the ECDM program is designed to equip senior executives/managers with an appreciation of activities and roles of Digital Marketing professionals and the strategic aspects.

Mataka said, specifically, participants will acquire skills in different areas like, Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing Course (PCDM), Digital Marketing Overview, Content Marketing, Websites and Search Engine Optimization (SEO), E-commerce, Social Media Marketing, Email marketing, Mobile marketing, Digital Ads (Paid, Search, Display & Video Ads), Digital Marketing Analytics, Digital Marketing Strategy and Transformation just to mention a few.

Mataka said the PCDM is a six months course while the ECDM is an 8 weeks course and both will run from October 5, 2021.

Interns of registration, he said it is currently in progress and deadline is 30th September 2021.

“The mode of delivery for both courses will be via Zoom to adhere to Covid-19 guideline and to ensure flexibility and convenience to the targeted participants.

Classes are flexible as delivered via zoom from 6:00 to 8:00pm either Tuesday or Wednesdays, “he said.

He added that Students will be at liberty to choose time that is convenient to them.

“However, Necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the courses and examinations are conducted in accordance with the set and agreed standards,” he said.

Those eligible to the enroll for the PCDM include marketing and sales personnel, brand managers, key account managers, customer service personnel, entrepreneurs, people in business, even those with a basic education qualification can be accepted to prepare them for industry.

The course is the leading professional Digital Marketing qualification currently being offered in Zimbabwe and is attracting participants from other countries like Zambia and the UK, making it globally recognizable.

Mataka said, it is the observation of the IMM that most companies are currently shifting their marketing budgets from Offline to Online owing to the fact that Digital Marketing is more targeted and segmented to specific customers hence it is fast becoming a Key Result Area for marketers.

“That is the reason IMM decided to respond by introducing the courses. IMM shall continue to monitor regional marketing trends and respond accordingly.

The collaboration with MAZ demonstrates IMM’s thrust to build partnerships with other regional marketing bodies in order to fully equip Malawian marketers with up-to-date global skills,” he said.

He further, encourages Malawians to enroll and participate in these courses as MMI goal is to empower the Malawian marketer to thrive and compete with their international counterparts.

