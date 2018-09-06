Marriage counselor admonishes ‘cheating’ women in Malawi

Women shall continue cheating on their loving hubbies if they continue feeling insecure and don’t get conjugal rights satisfaction from their lifetime sexual partners.

Speaking in an interview, Chimwankhunda – Zion based marriage counselor, Zainab Kalikokha who doubles as secretary for the community policing committee said females were generally emotional creatures and infidelity involving women was increasingly becoming ‘normal’ in this age.

“Unsatisfactory relationships; feel of loneliness and revenge; frequent lack of self-esteem especially when she feels she is not ‘worth a woman’ or rather feels ignored by her hubby; she does not hesitate to look for a new sexual partner to regain her lost sexual excitement and quickly gets rekindled from the rare ‘warmth’ from outside romance.

“A woman can also unceremoniously dump the initial love secretly in search of power from those in influential positions and of course, loaded with cash in their wallets,” Kalikhokha said.

On his part, Chilobwe Police Unit Officer-In-Charge, Superintendent Diana Chisale said lack of understanding and effective communication in marriage were clear additives to on-going infidelity and other forms of gender based violence perpetuated by either sex.

Chisale, however, was quick to point out that whatever reasons married couples might come up with; it is a dreadful sin to cheat in any relationship.

A Presbyterian by faith, Chisale observed that no better reason could support any promotion of infidelity in marriage, noting that such an act is one of the dreadful sins as far as the God’s Ten Commandments were concerned.

Taking her turn, a renowned gender activist, Emma Kaliya said couples should refrain from being on ceaseless tours for over 15 days or so, noting: “Even if you leave behind all the basic needs at household level; she might need to ‘compensate’ or take revenge on their cheating hubbies.”

Kaliya, however, said whatever endless reasons one might give; critical observance of gender equality and respect of one’s human dignity is of paramount importance.

