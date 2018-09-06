Tuberculosis bounces back as Malawi’s top infectious killer

Malawi government says tuberculosis (TB) is now back as a top infectious killer , saying in 2017 it killed 2 700 people out Of the 1 000 people who tested positive for the bacterial disease, the main cause of deaths related to antimicrobial resistance and the leading killer of people with HIV.

A senior official in the Ministry of Health Betson Chisamire said this when officials from the ministry met a newly launched parliamentary caucus on TB, which is aimed at helping the government fight the killer disease.

“This is why we have now increased our TB awareness campaign. We have increased our mobile TB vans which now go everywhere with our staff and do screening on the spot and those who tested positive are given medication instantly,” he said on Tuesday.

He said the mobile vans visit crowed placed like markets and schools, saying this is the only way to deal with the killer disease which was contained some years ago but has made a come back.

Chisamile said the parliamentary caucus would help to sensitize members of parliament bring awareness of the disease to their constituents.

“We would also want to orient the honourable members of parliament on the programs the ministry is carrying out,” said Chisamile.

All HIV positive people only ARVs are also given some medication on TB, though not full dosage in a bid to prevent them from getting the killer disease due to low immunity in their bodies.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :