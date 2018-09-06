Tributes pour in for gospel singer LIoyd Mainuka of ‘Chinjoka’ fame 

The gospel music industry is in deep sorrow, following the death of veteran singer Lloyd Million Mainuka of ‘Chinjoka’ fame who passed on Tuesday evening at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe due to high blood pressure.

Announcing the death, on Wednesday, Musician Union of Malawi (MUM) president Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango said until his death, Mainuka was the Mum reliable member who contributed in growth of the union.

Mhango described Mainuka as someone who was very calm and friendly.

“What a loss to the music industry, we will greatly miss him and his contributions in the music industry, he was someone who always loved laughing and making progress. He was a hard worker and a peace maker. We were looking forward to see him as a leader soon”, he said

Musician-cum- producer LIoyd Phiri also described Mainukas’s Death as a big blow to the music industry saying he was a dedicated man, who was also an advisor to many upcoming artists in the country.

“I was really shocked with the news, Mainuka was a courageous musician. Truth be told, Malawi has truly lost a Gallant Man in Music and he contributed immensely in shaping Musicians in the country,” he said

Some musicians through different platforms including Facebook and Whatsapp have also described late Mainuka as a friendly and cheerful person who will greatly be missed by many.

In his music journey Mainuka had six gospel albums including Chinjoka, Ndidziwa and Forever which was due to be launched this year.

Born on 29 December 1978, Mainuka was from Binali Village in the area of tradition Authority Chikowi in Zomba district and has left a wife and 4 Children.

Burial will take place on Thursday, 6 September in the same district, Zomba

