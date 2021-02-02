Masm bows down to pressure over Covid-19 patients cover

February 2, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) has finally bowed down to public pressure by accepting to cover covid-19 patients.

Chikoti: Only  certified hospitals that are mandated to treat COVID-19 patients will be covered by Masm

In a statement issued on Monday, MASM says it has started accepting admissions of COVID-19 patients in all certified hospitals under its cover.

The society’s chief executive officer Sydney Chikoti confirmed the development in a separate interview.

Chikoti said the move seeks to accelerate the fight against COVID-19 through proper care and good management of patients as it is evident that central hospitals are overwhelmed with the soaring number of patients affected by the pandemic.

“I can confirm that now we are in a position to pay for our members whether it’s in private, government or mission hospitals. I should emphasise that only  certified hospitals that are mandated to treat COVID-19 patients will be covered by Masm.

“This move has been taken looking at the pressure in the four  referral hospitals or central hospitals in the country.

” This will ease the congestion and ensure our members get the best and convenient medical care,” said Chikoti.

However, MASM has bemoaned profiteering tendency by some pharmacies who are charging exorbitant prices for essential medicines in treating COVID-19 patients such as ivermectin.

Chikoti has since asked Government through Pharmacy Medicines and Poisons Board of Malawi to control the situation on the market.

“Some pharmaceutical providers have jumped on one of the essential medicines used in treating COVID-19 patients such as ivermectin. Prior to COVID-19 this drug was selling reasonably around K6,000 but now the price has shot up to around K35,000 some pharmacies are even charging over K40,000 we find this as a big anomaly and an injustice hence our plea that  Government should intervene on this profiteering,” said Chikoti.

Since the first case of  COVID-19 was officially registered on April 3, 2020, Government has come up with several measures to contain the pandemic among them being voluntary  testing and seeking early treatment when one notices COVID-19 related symptoms.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Benjones87
Benjones87
2 hours ago

Masm is to corrupt and inefficient. They will fall badly one day. They are just ripping us. Unfortunately.

0
Reply
Chisale
Chisale
2 hours ago

Typical Insurance companies, they love taking people’s money monthly and hate to pay back when you claim.

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Senior Chief Chiwalo of Phalombe dies 

One of the prominent chiefs in the country, Senior Chief Chiwalo of Phalombe District has died after a long illness. In...

Close