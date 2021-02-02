Masm bows down to pressure over Covid-19 patients cover

Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) has finally bowed down to public pressure by accepting to cover covid-19 patients.

In a statement issued on Monday, MASM says it has started accepting admissions of COVID-19 patients in all certified hospitals under its cover.

The society’s chief executive officer Sydney Chikoti confirmed the development in a separate interview.

Chikoti said the move seeks to accelerate the fight against COVID-19 through proper care and good management of patients as it is evident that central hospitals are overwhelmed with the soaring number of patients affected by the pandemic.

“I can confirm that now we are in a position to pay for our members whether it’s in private, government or mission hospitals. I should emphasise that only certified hospitals that are mandated to treat COVID-19 patients will be covered by Masm.

“This move has been taken looking at the pressure in the four referral hospitals or central hospitals in the country.

” This will ease the congestion and ensure our members get the best and convenient medical care,” said Chikoti.

However, MASM has bemoaned profiteering tendency by some pharmacies who are charging exorbitant prices for essential medicines in treating COVID-19 patients such as ivermectin.

Chikoti has since asked Government through Pharmacy Medicines and Poisons Board of Malawi to control the situation on the market.

“Some pharmaceutical providers have jumped on one of the essential medicines used in treating COVID-19 patients such as ivermectin. Prior to COVID-19 this drug was selling reasonably around K6,000 but now the price has shot up to around K35,000 some pharmacies are even charging over K40,000 we find this as a big anomaly and an injustice hence our plea that Government should intervene on this profiteering,” said Chikoti.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was officially registered on April 3, 2020, Government has come up with several measures to contain the pandemic among them being voluntary testing and seeking early treatment when one notices COVID-19 related symptoms.

