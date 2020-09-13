MASM fires 6 junior staff over fraud, leaves out ‘Che Jumos’ Katunga and Mapemba

Cover up! Beleaguered bosses at Medical Aid society of Malawi (Masm) have fired six junior staff over fraud leaving out two big bosses who have been implicated in fraudulent activities which has cost the society millions of Kwachas.

Nyasa Times spoke to two of the six casualties who confirmed that indeed they have been sent packing for illicit deals with money meant for the Society

Our sources said the six were fired recently for being discovered that they were collecting money from the clients and never remit the same into the official account.

“Yes it was a big syndicate we just thank God that the syndicate was discovered so quickly before major damages,” said our source.

Nyasa Times can also reveal that one of the fired employees is the daughter of a board director who has been backing the theft of his daughter.

However, some senior sources said the move is a ‘smoke screen’ as two of their senior colleagues, Chief Financial Officer Dr Ulemu Katunga and Head of Human Resources and Administration Linda Mapemba have also been implicated in fraud scandals and have been left scot free.

“Look, those six guys who have been fired were wrong yes and were supposed to be fired indeed, true. But we have the cases of Dr Katunga who was using the company’s credit card for personal use and abused K15 million not being touched. Then there is the issue of Mrs (Linda) Mapemba who also abused company funds by paying herself millions of society funds using her maiden name and these two people have not even been called for disciplinary hearing. What kind of justice is this,” said one senior member who refused to be named.

Masm Board Chairperson John Biziwick declined to comment on the matter.

But Masm Chief Executive Officer Sydney Chikoti could neither confirm nor deny the allegations.

“These are internal matters which we deal with following normal disciplinary processes I cannot go in public,” he said refusing to take further questions.

A small survey on some Masm Members has revealed that most members are dismayed with the rot at the institution and are now calling for an extra ordinary general meeting to get answers on what is happening at the society.

Masm has of recent registered some gains in its quest of ensuring that people have access to adequate medical help.

The society partnered a Zimbabwean-based medical insurance firm Health International which will ensure that its members accesses services provided by the foreign firm at a certain premium for each package.

The medical insurance comes in two packages namely Super Emerald Membership Plan, with a $500,000 (about MK380 million) worth of benefit per person per year and Platinum Diamond Membership Plan with a $2 million (MK1.5 billion) worth of benefit person per year.

Chikoti in an earlier interview at the launch of the partnership said the partnership is in response to the needs of its clients.

“The kind of packages we were providing were not as adequate as expected by our clientele. There are some members who were willing and can afford more enhanced kind of packages, hence this partnership. The partnership comes with an assurance to our customers that should there be an emergency, they are fully covered,” said Chikoti.

The packages cover medical emergencies, evacuations by road and air, including cross-border, elective procures, pre-authorized specialist referred in the region and India, treatment for cancer, cover throughout sub-Saharan Africa and travel worldwide by purchasing top up days.

There is fear that the fraud scandals that have rocked Masm will have a dent on the partnership hence the need for an extra-ordinary AGM, according to insiders.

