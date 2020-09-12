CSOs want ACB to investigate Chimulirenji and Bonongwe over K100 million

Its pouring for former cabinet minister Everton Chimulirenji , who may soon be facing another investigation for possible corruption in his business dealings with a Lilongwe-based businessperson, Matthias Bonongwe.

Nyasa Times has established that on 4 September 2020, the National Anti-Corruption Alliance (NACA) wrote the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Reyneck Matemba, asking him to probe Chimulirenji, former Ntcheu North East legislator and Bonongwe following revelations that the former solicited a K100 million from the latter in a botched maize deal.

The alliance comprises the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), Malawi Law Society (MLS) and Youth and Society (YAS).

“I write to kindly request your office to promptly investigate former Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, Everton Chimulirenji, for possible corruption over his alleged K100 million debt with businessman, Matthias Bonongwe. According to information in our possession, Bonongwe owns Agrizone International Trading (AZIT) and was reportedly involved in a deal to supply 110, 000 metric tonnes of maize through Disaster Management Affairs, which Chimulirenji headed as minister at the time.

“The deal, however, collapsed and Bonongwe wants Chimulirenji to reimburse the money, which the businessperson had already spent,” reads part of the letter NACA chairperson, Moses Mkandawire, signed.

Mkandawire observed that Chimulirenji had no authority to transact business on behalf of the Department of Disaster Management Affairs thus this smacks of corruption and abuse of office; hence, their appeal to have the matter investigated.

“The alliance is deeply troubled by the extent of serious and organized corruption in public institutions in the country. This case is just one of the many cases that calls for robust and swift action by the ACB,” says Mkandawire in the letter.

Chimulirenji, who between May 2019 and February 2020 served as the country’s vice-president before the cort nullified the May 21 presidential election, recently asked court to grant him an injunction restraining Bonongwe from seizing some of this property and making any statements that may damage Chimulirenji’s reputation.

However, High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda dismissed the application of the injunction and went further to slap Chimulirenji with costs of the case.

