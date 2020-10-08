MASM tells employee accused of sexual abuse to face due process of law

Medical Aid Society of Malawi (Masm) has appealed to their troubled employee, Andrew Ngomwa, to clear himself with the Malawi Police Service as required by the law.

Ngomwa, who is Chief Commercial Officer for MASM, is wanted by Blantyre Police for allegedly defiling his niece who is 14 years old.

According to Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi, the girl’s mother filed a report on 21 September 2020 at the police station, exposing that Ngomwa was defiling the girl.

In its short statement with no date and signature but on a MASM letterhead, management of the company said they do not condone “any form of abuse.”

Reads the statement:“We wish to confirm that Mr Ngomwa is on leave but has no usage of Masm vehicle.”

Insiders, however, told Nyasa Times all senior bosses when on leave have use of company vehicles because they are personal to holder.

“Clearly MASM is disowning Ngomwa here and that is why they say he has to clear himself with the authorities, yet there are bosses there who are stealing company money and others sexually abuse female employees. MASM is a rotten place and needs massive cleaning,” said an employee who did not want to be named.

Masm stressed that it has advised Ngomwa to clear himself with the authorities by facing the due process of the law.

MASM has been in the news for wrong reasons lately with revelations of abuse of office by senior management and junior employees. We reported that MASM Chief Financial Officer Dr Ulemu Katunga abused his position by defrauding the institution about K15 million through use of unauthorized company credit card for personal use.

As if this was not enough, it was also revealed that another senior member of staff, MASM Head of Human Resources and Administration Linda Mapemba paid herself millions of kwachas of the society funds using her maiden name.

MASM also fired six of its junior employees who were not remitting money meant for the society after collecting from clients.

Ironically, MASM moved swiftly to fire the six junior employees sparing Katunga and Mapemba who are yet to be disciplined over their fraudulent activities.

