Masters refuses to give Malawians false hopes

Masters Security will try to recover from a 5-0 defeat by Atletico Petroleos of Angola last week — a humiliating baptism in the CAF Confederations Cup — as the two sides meet for a return leg at Bingu National Stadium this Tuesday.

Coach Abbas Makawa has ruled out overturning the tables but wants a win as damage limitation.

He said Masters will fancy their chances to win with a good margin but said they cannot give Malawians false hopes that they will wipe out the 5-0 whitewash.

“We have a big task to win, we need the win even narrowly,” Makawa said.

He however bemoaned the poor preparations for the return match.

Makawa said their focus now is damage limitation and promises a good game.

“We will go for a win so that we bow out with dignity, but if the going gets tough then a draw would be an option,” Makawa said.

Makawa said their plan will be to close the Angolans in the wings, which is their strongest link in attack.

Masters Security general secretary Zacharia Nyirenda said playing in Confederations Cup has been enriching.

