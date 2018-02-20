Masters refuses to give Malawians false hopes

February 20, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Masters Security will try to recover from a 5-0 defeat by Atletico Petroleos of Angola last week — a humiliating baptism in the CAF Confederations Cup — as the two sides meet for a return leg at Bingu National Stadium this Tuesday.

Coach Abbasi Makawa: Damage limitation

Coach Abbas Makawa has ruled out overturning the tables but wants a win as damage limitation.

He said Masters will fancy their chances to win with a good margin but said they cannot give Malawians false hopes that they will wipe out the 5-0 whitewash.

“We have a big task to win, we need the win even narrowly,” Makawa said.

He however bemoaned the poor preparations for the return match.

Makawa said their focus now is damage limitation and promises a good game.

“We will go for a win so that we bow out with dignity, but if the going gets tough then a draw would be an option,” Makawa said.

Makawa said their plan will be to close the Angolans in the wings, which is their strongest link in attack.

Masters Security general secretary Zacharia Nyirenda said playing in Confederations Cup has been enriching.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes