Gabeya pass trials in South Africa: Malawi defender set to join  Highlands Park

February 20, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Nyasa Big Bullets defenders Miracle Gabeya has made the grade at South African a second-tier league side Highlands Park where he attended trials.

Miracle Gabeya

Gabeya said he is waiting for the two clubs to agree on terms before he joins  his new club.

“I passed the trials and what remains is the two clubs to agree on  the transfer fee,” he said.

“I will certainly return to South Africa to join Highlands Park,” he stressed.

The player has reportedly been offered a two-year contract by Highlands, who are on the verge of making a quick return to the elite Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Bullets chief executive officer [CEO] Fleetwood Haiya said the player’s deal will be sorted soon.

Gabeya’s initial deal with Highlands fell through in January 2017 after Bullets felt the facilitator of the deal—their former captain Patrick Mabedi—was not being sincere on the transfer fee.

Mabedi allegedly communicated to Bullets that Highlands offered about  R200 000 (about K11 million) with R100 000 to be paid upfront for the player yet the People’s Team later realised the South African club put on the table  $35 000 (about K25 million).

Gabeya tried his luck at Highlands Park after failing to clinch a deal with PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs

3 Comments on "Gabeya pass trials in South Africa: Malawi defender set to join  Highlands Park"

LEGO
Guest
LEGO

Koma Patrick Mabedi dwera osakhutitsidwa ndizomwe akulandira ku Kaizer Chiefs….Malawi too much u crook

6 hours 43 minutes ago
Mzozodo
Guest
Mzozodo

Congratulations mbuya, mwaphata basa maningi

7 hours 20 minutes ago
Defender of Faith
Guest
Defender of Faith

Congratulations Gaby

7 hours 50 minutes ago

