Wanderers defender Foster Namwera loses wife

February 20, 2018 Jabulani Phiri -Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Be Forward Wanderers’ long serving defender Foster Namwera has been dealt a big blow following the death of his wife Takondwa at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre  Tuesday morning.

Foster with his wife Takondwa

Announcing the sad news on their official Facebook page, the club posted: “We are we are sad to announce the death of Foster Namwera’s wife. She passed away early this morning. Details will be given in due course. Our heartfelt condolences to Foster and the whole family. May her soul rest in peace.”

According to reports, the deceased was working with National Bank of Malawi.

Her death comes as the team is scheduled to face AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Wednesday in CAF return leg at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe. In the first leg, Wanderers were humiliated 4-0.

However, Namwera was not part of the squad that travelled to DRC. This did not go down well with the towering defender as he demanded to know the reasons why he was dropped.

He further asked the team to tell him if his services are still needed by the club.

pipo
Guest
pipo

May her soul rest in peace

7 hours 2 minutes ago
lchabuka
Guest
lchabuka

TAKONDWA will miss you greatly may u rest well in Gods arms

7 hours 10 minutes ago
zikomo
Guest
zikomo

RIP

7 hours 22 minutes ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

My condolences to the family

7 hours 26 minutes ago
Peri
Guest
Peri

can we only talk of the funeral plz?wat has it to do with kukamba nkhani ya ma services ake ku team?

7 hours 58 minutes ago
Nawatch
Guest
Nawatch

Mukukamba za mpira or maliro??????????

8 hours 8 minutes ago

