February 20, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Be Forward Wanderers has accepted an apology of their right-back Stanley Sanudi for posting a video clip in which he bragged  about the cash he acquired after the first-leg match of CAF Champions League against AS Vita in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and have forgiven him.

Sanudi (right):  Sorry and is forgiven

The player  posted on social media a video clip which showed him flashing banknotes he describes as his ‘change’ from their recent DRC nightmare trip.

The Nomads=  suffered a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of AS Vita in Kinshasa,,

Wanderers’ general secretary Mike Butao said Sanudi  is a top player and, having apologised for his actions, could provide the spark to the club’s title defence in the forthcoming season.

“Sanudi has shown remorse by apologising to the club and fellow players for his actions,” Butao said.

Sanudi will however miss Wednesday’s second leg of the CAF competition WITH as Vita at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe because he missed training sessions ahead of the encounter.

Part of the video clip captures the Wanderers defender boasting: “Kuvaya DRC kubwera ndi timachenji iti basi…sikuti ndi tambiri, tochepa iti. Ukudziwa kale ndi khenge ku ma last. Apapa umadziwa ndi valentine yi.

Sanudi said it was just some light-hearted stuff.

Butao  insists that the player  is forgiven.

1 Comment on "Nomads forgive Sanudi over ‘osalubwalubwa’ video clip"

Chikulamayembe
Guest
Chikulamayembe

Stupid Malawi players, akuwumbuzani 4 – 0 and you still have the energy to talk shit?

7 hours 28 minutes ago

