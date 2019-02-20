Masters Security assessing 13 foreign players: Kananji hired as assistant coach

Masters Security Football Club are assessing 13 players from West African countries of Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon by at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Owner and Chairperson of Masters Security Football Club, Alfred Gangata, confirmed the development saying the players are on trials at his club adding that foreign based players do have a heart to work hard and when they jell well with Malawian players it works to the advantage of Malawian football clubs.

One player from Nigeria is calling himself Babatunde, reminding Malawians of another Babatunde who left Masters Security and joined Be Forward Wanderers.

“We have agents who help us identify these players. On our own we cannot identify players from these countries. We feel a combination of these foreign based players and our own locals will give us a strong squad as seen from past experience. I cannot say much on this issue but you will know at an opportune time the outcome of these trials,” Gangata told a local radio station.

In a related development, Masters Security FC has hired former Bullets mentor Eliya Kananji as assistant to Abbas Makawa.

Kananji who was axed from Nyasa Big Bullets together with Rodgers Yassin in October last season confirmed his appointment as Assistant Coach at Masters Security on Galaxy FM.

“My job is coaching football and I don’t choose where to work. That’s why I am now here in Lilongwe to work for Masters Security. I cannot say my coming to Masters is a surety that Masters Security will be super champions or will scoop all the cups but I will work hard together with the Head Coach Abbas Makawa to produce desirable results,” explained Kananji.

Masters Security Football Club finished fourth in TNM Super League last season and clinched the 2018 Carlsberg Cup.

