Musician John Malunga arrested over car theft

Malawi Police in Karonga have arrested a popular musician on allegations that he stole a vehicle which he had hired.

Police spokesperson for the centre Noriet Chihana Chimala identified the musician as John Malunga.

“He hired the vehicle and the agreement with the owner of the vehicle was that the musician should be paying the hiring fees everyday but the owner got suspicious when Malunga stopped taking calls,” said Chimala.

She said Malunga owes the owner of the vehicle K2 million in unpaid hiring bill.

Chimala said Malunga relocated to the north where he sells herb medicine and took with him the vehicle without the authority of the owner.

“After we received the complaint, we instituted a man hunt and found him in Karonga. He had changed the registration number of the vehicle illegally so we are keeping him in custody pending his appearance in court,” said Chimala.

The suspect musician, 38, hails from Kamitengo village in chief Mlonyeni’s area in Mchinji.

