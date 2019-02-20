MEC disowns ‘fake’ press statement of alleged verified  parliamentary candidates

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has disowned a fake press statement circulating on social media containing figures of shadow Members of Pariament (MP) verified by the commission to contest in the May 21 2019 watershed polls.

The fake statement indicates that MEC has verified 193 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), 189 for UTM Party, 160 for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) , Poples Party (PP) 48, United Democratic Front (UDF) 27, 7 for Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) and 487 Independents candidates.

A statement released by MEC on Wednesday advises the general public to disregard the bogus statement.

“This is to inform you that the statement, currently in circulation, regarding the above subject has not originated from the Malawi Electoral Commission and is, therefore, fake. Stakeholders are advised to disregard it,” reads part of the statement signed by MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika.

According to the statement, the Commission is currently meeting to finalise the names of approved candidates for Parliamentary Elections that will be announced on Friday, February 22, 2019.

“The Commission has its own external communications processes and everything that goes into circulation outside the established channels should be disregarded by stakeholders” the statement said.

Meanwhile, MEC Director of Communication and Public Relations Officer Sangwani Mwafulirwa has reminded emphasized to members of the media to stick to the traditional emailing communication.

“My official documents come to you through email” Mwafulirwa told Nyasa Times.

