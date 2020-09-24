Maxwell Banda features Maggie Mangani on Sindikusiyani Yaweh

A Lilongwe-based gospel singer, Maxwell Banda, has this month dropped a new single titled ‘Sindikusiyani Yaweh’ in which he has featured renowned gospel singer, Maggie Mangani.

Speaking in an interview, Banda said the single is meant to give people hope, endurance and encourage them not to give up on God.

“I have released the song because it has a powerful message inspired by the Holy Spirit and I saw it vital not to hesitate but to release it so that people should be blessed with it,” Banda said.

He said the message in the song is very important to people as it talks about the situations they face in life as well as in their Christianity.

Banda said the song is focusing on people who easily give up on God because of afflictions and miserable challenges and those who think that God has forgotten them hence cannot bless them.

Part of the song goes: Adani anga amasangalala akaona ndikuvutika/ Poti sadziwa Kuseli kuli Mulungu/ Dziko lapansi limasekelera likawona zikundivuta/ Chifukwa sauna kusei kuli Mulungu/ Chinthu Chimodzi chomwe ndasankha ndabwera kwa inu Yaweh/ Ndipo sindikusiyani mpakana mundidalitse.

He further said that the song is talking about faith and reliance on God saying that he would keep on holding to Jesus Christ until He blesses him.

As such, Banda said people should keep the faith in Christ because He will never disappoint them and should not worry when they are going through challenges because God is there to deliver them.

He disclosed that, he decided to feature Maggie Mangani since she also focuses on people who are hopeless, faithless, lost direction and those who are waiting patiently upon God tirelessly. And besides that she is humble and a Pastor too.

Maggie Mangani appealed to people not to abandon the way of God but rather draw near and cling to him until He blesses them despite problems they are facing.

Produced by Sir Norman Phiri at Anointed Records, the song can be purchased at K500 through Mpamba 0888778830, Airtel Money 0993252573 and National Bank account 1006079292

Currently the song is enjoying airplay on different radio stations across the country.

