Seodi speaks out:  ‘Politics is sexy, Malawi destiny not with politicians but public servants’

Former Chief Director for Public Sector Reforms Seodi White has publicly commented about her contract being terminated, says politicians will not change the destiny of Malawi but a vibrant civil service.

President Lazarus Chakwera, a former church preacher, is on record to say God has given Malawi through the Tonse Alliance of 9 parties the destiny of better life for all not the few.

Butin her farewell video clip circulating on social media, White said people wrongly believe that politicians will change the destiny of Malawi

“I have been working as what they call Chief Director responsible for Public Sector Reforms, this means I was the technical lead in the government of Malawi, leading change and change management in 23 ministries, 56 state corporations, 35 local councils and I think 10 constitutional bodies such as Law Commission,

“So this means I was coordinating, engaging on reforms. It’s been a great experience, naturally if you are put in that kind of kind of job its very interesting. It makes you grow as a leader, as a person and as a professional. It’s been great,” said White, a lawyer by profession and a women’s rights activist.

White was appointed as Chief Director of Reforms by former president Peter Mutharika.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into when I first got his job. I didn’t even know this is kind of job I wanted but when the former Head of State appointed me I thought I would try it and see what is about. So it was more curiosity than anything else. I am glad I did and I am glad it’s coming to an end at this point in time because sometimes there is a danger of overstaying in government and you become just as government and I think this has been worry to say I need to develop other skills,” she said.

White said there will legal pitfalls on issues of accountability which have been reformed.

“But what I found very interesting was that the issue of accountability was not properly monitored. The law, the Public Service Act and all other regulations did not clearly spell out what non- performing or performance target would entail.

“We have tried to change all that. We have created the Malawi Public Sector Reform Policy, Public Service Management Policy and now we have created the draft bill called the Public Service Bill which it entails better performance, better accountability and more efficiency and effectiveness. When it goes to Parliament I hope it will help,” she said.

In her take way message White said: “Many times we psychologically believe that as citizens of Malawi that the ones who will change our destiny are politicians. No. The destiny of each and every country is as effective and as advanced as its public service.

“Civil Service is very powerful machinery that can change the destiny of this country .Lets work closely with more expectation from the civil service rather than from politicians.”

White continued: “I know politics is sexy, I know it looks great when people are campaigning but once politicians enter the government machinery, they are dependent on the civil service to deliver the promises and if the civil service is not responsive or is having problems to deliver that, the country will not prosper.”

“I am leaving as a strong believer of civil service as a critical change agent of any country particularly Malawi.”

On her firing, White described government as a ‘revolving door’ where people enter do their jobs and exit.

“I have so many plans, I am so excited about the future. Just like everybody should be, because government is a revolving door. You enter, you exit.

“It should not be a place where you stay permanently, It’s a revolving door.,” she said.

Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet Janet Banda confirmed White’s contract has been terminated together with director of Information Mzati Nkolokosa, deputy director of Information Deogratias Mmana and former broadcaster Timpuza Mwansambo because their recruitment was deemed faulty.

The officers were not in the mainstream civil service prior to their contracts while those seconded from other departments such as journalists from Malawi Broadcasting Corporation will be returning to the public broadcaster.

The issue of contracts, transfers and secondment of officers in government has become a touchy issue following two leaked internal memos from Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe cautioning against unnecessary transfers, secondments and dismissal of public officers.

