Mayor Bikoko bemoans poor sanitation in Lilongwe

Mayor of Lilongwe, Dr Desmond Bikoko has bemoaned worsened poor sanitation in the capital city’s locations and townships.

Bikoko expressed the concern on Thursday during sanitation workshop which was held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe with support from the World Bank.

The mayor said issues of sanitation are serious in Lilongwe requiring immediate attention to be addressed before the situation becomes worst. He said it was for that reason that he hailed the World Bank support having come in time.

“The support from World Bank has come at the right time as issues of sanitation and water management are huge challenges in the cities of the country, especially in Lilongwe,” he said.

Dr Bikoko said the situation required immediate attention and address before it worsens,” said Bikoko.

He attributed the current sanitation challenges in Lilongwe to inadequate financial resources and proper organization to address them.

He recited last year’s Area 18 sewerage spillage which he said could have been avoided if the sewage monitoring team was on the ground to ensure that it is properly handled.

The Mayor, therefore, said the support from World Bank would enable Lilongwe City Council to come up with interventions that would promote good sanitation in the city.

“The support from the World Bank will allow Lilongwe City Council to put mechanisms in place to ensure that issues of sanitation are properly addressed.

“As a council, we will engage a monitoring and enforcement team to avoid the challenges which Lilongwe City has been going through,” said Bikoko.

Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project (LWSP) Co-Task Team Leader under World Bank, Odete Muximpua said the World Bank was committed to improving access to good water supply and sanitation through LWSP.

Muximpua, who is also Water and Sanitation Specialist, also said the Word Bank has set aside $ 100 million (about K735 million) for LWSP to make sure that people have access to clean water and improved public toilets in markets and school within Lilongwe City.

In her remarks, Director of Water Supply and Sanitation under the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Emma Mbalame applauded World Bank support, saying it would improve sanitation among the people and prevent waterborne diseases in Lilongwe townships.

