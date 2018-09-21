Nankhumwa cheers ‘recuperating’ chief Makhuwira in Chikwawa:  Minister confirms his ‘senior chief’ status

Local government and rural development minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa, on Thursday, September 20, 2018 visited the headquarters of senior chief Makhuwira at Livunzu in Chikwawa to cheer the chief who has been ill for some months.

“I bring a message of goodwill from His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. He (Mutharika) wishes you a speedy full recovery so that you can resume your normal duties and responsibilities,” said Nankhumwa, who was accompanied by government officials, paramount chief Lundu of Chikwawa and Nsanje, governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) governor for southern region, Charles Mchacha and second deputy speaker of Parliament, Esther Mcheka Chilenje, among others.

According to his wife, the senior chief has been ill for some time. He has been hospitalized in Chikwawa and at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

“He has been receiving treatment for some time now. I am glad to inform you that my husband’s health condition has steadily improved and that he is now able to converse very well with anyone unlike

before when he could not speak audibly,” the chief’s wife told journalists at their residence.

Nankhumwa, who is also DPP southern region vice president, informed the chief that it had pleased the President to elevate him from chief to senior chief and that despite that he had not officially been

installed as such, government recognized Makhuwira as senior chief.

“The President wishes you a quick full recovery so that he can come here to officially install you as senior chief,” he said.

Earlier, Nankhumwa conducted a whistle-stop political rally at Mkhathe in Chikwawa east constituency where he commended the people of Chikwawa for registering as voters in large numbers ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

“According to statistics released so far by MEC [Malawi Electoral Commission], Chikwawa has more registered voters than any other district in Malawi. Almost 100 percent of the projected voters have

been registered and this immensely heartening,” said the minister, urging the people of Chikwawa east to vote for President Mutharika and DPP MP and councillors in the area to ensure continued social and

economic development not in the entire Shire Valley.

He informed the people that the President is well aware about the food crisis in the area and that there is an urgent need of relief food. He said a registration exercise of households that must receive relief

food, including cooking oil, sugar and salt will commence next week “because President Mutharika will not allow that anyone dies due to starvation”.

Governor Mchacha said the on-going construction of a modern road from Thabwa in Chikwawa through Fatima in Nsanje to Bangula is a manifestation that President Mutharika has the best interests of the people of Chikwawa and Nsanje at heart. He said the road is of much economic significance and it is unbelievable that previous governments, including that of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which ruled the country for 31 years neglected it.

“I therefore request you to vote for President Mutharika and DPP MP and councillors in 2019,” said Mchacha, who introduced MP and ward councilor aspirants at the meeting.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :