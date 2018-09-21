Chanco students get injunction on fees

High Court judge Zione Ntaba has granted an injunction to mature entry students of Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima), retraining the college from demaning full payment as a condition from registration.

The registration was due in Tuesday.

Students Union of Chancellor Collefe president Raphael Nedi has confirmed the matter.

According to Nedi, this semester teh mature entry students were required to pay the K425 000 in full “and the same applies to the nest semester, bringing the total amount of fees to K850 000.”

The students lawyer Kondwani Kumitengo said the the college has traditionally allowed the student to pay the same instalments not in ful,

Judge Ntaba calls for inter prtes summons to be filled within 21 days, the case to filed within 21 days and the parties to try and mediate the issue before court.

