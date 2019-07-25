Mayor Juliana Kaduya to help bring sanity in Lilongwe City

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Chilinde 1 Ward Councillor, Juliana Kaduya the Mayor of Lilongwe City, the first female elected in the city. says she will work very hard with residents of the city bring back sanity especially in construction of substandard structures.

The mayor has also vowed to formalize all squatters so that residents of such area start paying city rates.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times, Kaduya, who was born in 1979 the last born in a family of 15 children of whom four are still living, says she has what it takes to steer the city in the right direction.

“I have the experience that is needed to be successful in this position,” said .

Looking back, her journey from first election as councillor of Chilinde 1 ward to deputy Mayor of the city, Kaduya lists the Kamuzu institute road as one of the city’s developments that began under her watch. A new hospital that is nearly complete, is another, where she hopes the tarmarc road can extend to the hospital for easy access.

On what she will do to make sure that the city has enough revenue, Kaduya said there is need to start collecting rates in markets like Malichero, Tambalale and other markets within the city.

“I will be a servant mayor and will make sure that corruption ends at city council. I have many plane but I put my trust in God because once he starts something he never stop in the middle of the mission,” she said.

She praised her working relationship with former mayor Desmond Bikoko describing him as a gentleman who always wanted to work in a team.

“I have learnt a lot from the former mayor and will make sure that projects we initiated together are completed,” she said.

Kaduya hopes to lobby for street lights and engage with the residents on a personal capacity to light up the streets with security lights and enhance their security.

But a Lilongwe resident Grace Mbewe has asked Kaduya to be vigilant in the way funds are used and how land grabbers have made the city look like an eye sore.

“People sometimes just build anywhere and this needs to end. We need the sanity today and not tomorrow,” advised Mbewe.

Kaduya said she was raised by her sister after losing her mother at birth.

“My sister was my mother, she raised me as her own child. I called her mother, I did not know until later that she was not my mother,” she says.

After her primary and secondary education, she went to Domasi Teachers College where she got her Diploma in teaching.

She then taught at various primary schools, including Mount Sinai schools.

Kaduya is a mother of four kids namely-Samuel Panther Kaduya, Vincent Malumbo Kaduya, Adiel Captain Kaduya and Yewo Coleen Kaduya.

