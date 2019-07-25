Yiannakis faces MCP backlash over Asian-Muslims attack

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is not amused with its executive member, Blantyre-based business mogul Nick Yiannakis for his attack on Asian-Mulsims, saying he has put the party on cross fire with Muslims and Asians.

Yiannakis recently took to Facebook to attack Asian-Muslims, claiming that they are looting the country’s resources.

Yiannakis provoked many when he inserted the religious card to his post, calling on Malawians to “remove all Muslim Asians with ill intent for Malawi, from Malawi.”

He claims MCP is the only party that can lead Malawi out of corruption, nepotism and lack of rule of law.

Yiannakis later apologised for the post. But the racial tensions continued.

MCP which has been lobbying to annul the result of the May 21 presidential election, has vice president Sidik Mia a Muslim and is closer to the Asian community.

“The attack by Yiannakis could be an attack to Mia took. MCP has been supported by many Asian Muslims and his statement has disconnected the party from that community,” said a senior party official in Lilongwe

MCP said it does not condone Islamaphobia as advanced by its member Yiannakis.

The MCP lost its monopoly on power in a 1993 referendum and was roundly defeated in the country’s first free elections.

In opposition since 1994, the MCP remains a major opposition force in Malawi. It is strongest in the Central Region, populated by ethnic Chewa, most of whom are Christians. But lately MCP has been embraced by other ethnic groups, including the Muslim community.

However, observers say his comments were posted to spark attacks on Asian Muslims as the party supporters and some sections on the society are holding violent protests since President Peter Mutharika won a second term in a disputed vote count.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera , who had to resign from leading Assemblies of God Church, a prestigious position that earned the man of the collar, a coveted place in international Christian circles, alleges he was robbed of victory by fraud after losing by a narrow margin.

The MCP and the UTM)party, which came third in the polls, have launched a legal battle against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the electoral commission.

Allegations of electoral fraud included that many result sheets were altered using typewriter correction fluid.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :