Minister Ben Phiri elevates two chiefs in Mulanje: Inspects Chinakanaka new market

After inspecting recently constructed tarmac roads and two modern markets in Mulanje, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Malunga Phiri, on Wednesday also elevated two senior chiefs — Njema to Traditional Authority (TA) and Tombondiya to Sub T/A.

The function was held at Mulanje Park where the Minister said the two chiefs have been acting in their new capacities since March last year and President Peter Mutharika thought it wise to elevate them.

“Chiefs are meant to work with government. Chiefs are integral part of the community since they are good representatives of the people.

“Chiefs are custodians of the traditional law of the land and let me ask you not to entangle yourselves in politics, that’s beyond your jurisdiction,” Minister Phiri said.

He also advised the chiefs not to indulge in corruption or fight for chieftaincy through the legal courts, saying such disputes are a waste of time and resources.

“Corruption is a malaise that we need to fight against. It has brought this country backward. This is our country — nobody else’s — let’s love it in order to maintain the peace which our President advocates all the time.

“The country’s peace can only be maintained if chiefs can impart it on their subjects. The only capital we have as a country is the peace we have because other countries are fighting amongst themselves because they don’t have peace.”

He also asked the chiefs not to compromise their integrity by taking a political stance.

Council chairperson Isaac Blaziyo applauded the Minister for the development projects given to the district, saying it is improving the huge boost the district has in its huge agricultural potential.

Members of Parliament for the area — Santigo Phiri of Mulanje South and Mulanje Bale’s Victor Musowa, were also present and both were very appreciative of the minister’s development tour of the district.

MP Musowa said this is a development conscious government and are very privileged to be part of it.

“Mulanje is shining because of the development that has been initiated. You gave us a hard working [District Commissioner Charles Makanga] and his staff, who are working tirelessly to develop the district.

“We don’t take it for granted and we ask you to take this message to President Professor Peter Mutharika,” he said.

Earlier on, the Minister, accompanied by the DC Makanga, Traditional Authority Chikumbu, Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale Victor Musowa, the ministry’s Principal Secretary Charles Kalemba and Malango Botomani, director of rural development inspected recently constructed tarmac roads and two modern markets.

The entourage first stopped at the junction along Robert Mugabe Highway from Limbe to appreciate the state of the road that connects the road from Thyolo before proceeding along the road to Chinakanaka trading centre.

The entourage then also tested a new 6km tarmac road that leads to Nansomba Secondary School before driving back at Chinakanaka trading centre where a modern market is under completion.

When it is a market day, Chinakanaka trading becomes a chaotic beehive of activity that sees some vendors completely displaying their wares inside the road and only gives space for just one car to pass through.

This prompted the Ministry to construct a proper market to relocate all the vendors from the busy highway.

The minister asked the market vendors chairperson Steven Chikakuda to impress everyone to relocate into the market as soon as it gets completed, saying this was done so that they should enjoy excellent services.

“This is a very good market,” he said. “Please take very good care of it. Do not allow people to be vending along the road because that’s very dangerous — this road is a very busy one.”

He also inspected the road just before Chisitu, the Thanguzi Sikoya road that will eventually connect with road from Chitakale to Phalombe and Jali as well as the Nkhonya/Mulanje Mission road where there is also a modern market that has been built.

From Mulanje Mission, the entourage took another tarmac road from Nkhonya trading centre through to Thabwa and Nalipiri road, where the Minister appreciated a project professionally done by the Roads Authority.

