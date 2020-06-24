Mbakuwaku pulling a surprise in Karonga, gets more votes than Mutharika

Less fancied candidate in the ongoing Malawi court ordered Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE) Peter Dominic Sinosi Kuwani of the Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) is getting surprising results in Northern Region part of Malawi.

For instance in Karonga Central and South Constitiencies, Kuwani managed to scoop second position ahead of the incumbent President Peter Mutharika.

In Karonga Central, Tonse Alliance torch bearer Dr. Lazarus Chakwera unofficially scooped top position with 8694 votes, Kuwani 1350 while Mutharika got only 134 votes.

The Commissiom did not give a definite date for when results would be released.

But it has up to eight days to declare the results.

