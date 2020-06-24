Mbakuwaku pulling a surprise in Karonga, gets more votes than Mutharika

June 24, 2020 Elijah Phimbi- Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Less fancied candidate in the ongoing Malawi court ordered Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE) Peter Dominic Sinosi Kuwani of the Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) is getting surprising results in Northern Region part of Malawi.

Peter Dominico Sinosi Driver Kuwani

For instance in Karonga Central and South Constitiencies, Kuwani managed to scoop second position ahead of the incumbent President Peter Mutharika.

In Karonga Central, Tonse Alliance torch bearer Dr. Lazarus Chakwera unofficially scooped top position with 8694 votes, Kuwani 1350 while Mutharika got only 134 votes.

The Commissiom did not give a definite date for when results would be released.

But it has up to eight days to declare the results.

Hate it or take it but it's a fact
Guest
Hate it or take it but it's a fact

Peter (P;2) squared are on neck to neck I.e thus Peter Muntharika and Peter Kuwani

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Iwenso
Guest
Iwenso

LEARN HOW TO SPELLLLL…WHAT IS A SHOKER PATHETIC

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Ausbon CHIMGOLO
Guest
Ausbon CHIMGOLO

Good news from Mbakuwaku

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Tawanda
Guest
Tawanda

Eight days can be a Zimbabwean nightmare

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Good critic Mtamba
Guest
Good critic Mtamba

Let’s calm down we are waiting for the results

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

Zosangalatsa kwabasi

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Kambewa Chisale
Guest
Kambewa Chisale

Yes that’s good news for the day

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Kandulu
Guest
Kandulu

Peter is neck on neck with Kuwani

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
The Defender
Guest
The Defender

Hahahahahahaha! size yake.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
shares