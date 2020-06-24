Social media false results on Malawi polls from stolen MEC forms

June 24, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

It has emerged that most of the results flying around on social media in highly charged fresh presidential election are fake as they are being written on forms that were stolen from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

MEC tally centre
Since polling closed at 6 PM on Tuesday, the social media has been flooded with what looks to be genuine results as they are written on Form 6B of the Commission.
It has been established that 400 Form 6B copies were stolen from MEC for the schemers to use in spreading false results.
What has caused suspicion is the speed at which the forms are flooding on social media considering that vote tallying is a more physical exercise in this election than in the May 2019 election which  became known as the “Tipp-Ex election” after splodges of correction fluid on tally sheets and other irregularities.
This is to the extent that MEC itself has not yet started giving out official results.

The theft of the forms is being investigated by both MEC and law enforcing agencies.

MEC chairperson Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale accompanied by all the six commissioners told journalists at the national tally centre at College of Medicine Sports Complex  in Blantyre  Tuesday night that the Commission has noted “a myriad of issues” circulating on social media but has been restraining itself from commenting on each and everything that has been reported in the social media.

He said each polling station would count its own results and the Presiding Officer will take them directly to the District Tally Centre. At the polling station level, party representatives should get copies of signed results sheets which should also be pasted at the polling station for public inspection.
Kachale said at the District Tally Centre the Returning Officer shall compile tallied results for each constituency and later the District Summary. Party Representatives shall be given signed copies too.
“At the end of the process the Returning Officer shall physically take the results to the Main Tally Centre in Blantyre. There are Biometric kits that are used to enter the results at the district level. These kits are not connected to any network or internet.

“At the conclusion of the exercise at the district, the Returning Officer shall seal the kit and the party representatives will be allowed to record the seal numbers. At the National Tally Centre, representatives of political parties will also be given an opportunity to examine the seal numbers before the kit is opened,” he said.Kachale appealed to all stakeholders to maintain peace and calm as the vote counting and tallying process is underway.

“Leaders should refrain from uttering statements that can provoke their members, followers or supporters to engage in acts of violence or civil disobedience.

“The Commission will remain focused and vigilant on its goal on delivering a credible election in fulfilment of its mandate of the Commission.”

MECis going to give first official results update at 10am Wednesday.

President Peter Mutharika  is facing Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress party (MCP) with nine other political parties.

Nampoto
Nampoto

So MEC did not do a good job. Failed to secure election materials. Not fair election

2 hours ago
The Defender
The Defender

So the MEC also is vigilant just like the same how the Citizens were you doing to protect their Votes? This is good news!

3 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Malawi belong to the citizens

Ife phe vote yayenda bwino atleast than 2019 no tippex this time around,wina alira.

3 hours ago
kaukonde
kaukonde

Easy to investigate, the one who is being shown to be leading on the forms is the culprit.

3 hours ago
Baba Tunde
Baba Tunde

Madando.
Which ones are the fake results and which ones are the genuine ones?
Ngati ali madando please lodge them with bwana Judge Kachale and you’ll get the answers

4 hours ago
