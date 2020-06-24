Social media false results on Malawi polls from stolen MEC forms
It has emerged that most of the results flying around on social media in highly charged fresh presidential election are fake as they are being written on forms that were stolen from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).
The theft of the forms is being investigated by both MEC and law enforcing agencies.
MEC chairperson Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale accompanied by all the six commissioners told journalists at the national tally centre at College of Medicine Sports Complex in Blantyre Tuesday night that the Commission has noted “a myriad of issues” circulating on social media but has been restraining itself from commenting on each and everything that has been reported in the social media.
“At the conclusion of the exercise at the district, the Returning Officer shall seal the kit and the party representatives will be allowed to record the seal numbers. At the National Tally Centre, representatives of political parties will also be given an opportunity to examine the seal numbers before the kit is opened,” he said.Kachale appealed to all stakeholders to maintain peace and calm as the vote counting and tallying process is underway.
“Leaders should refrain from uttering statements that can provoke their members, followers or supporters to engage in acts of violence or civil disobedience.
“The Commission will remain focused and vigilant on its goal on delivering a credible election in fulfilment of its mandate of the Commission.”
MECis going to give first official results update at 10am Wednesday.
So MEC did not do a good job. Failed to secure election materials. Not fair election
So the MEC also is vigilant just like the same how the Citizens were you doing to protect their Votes? This is good news!
Ife phe vote yayenda bwino atleast than 2019 no tippex this time around,wina alira.
Easy to investigate, the one who is being shown to be leading on the forms is the culprit.
Madando.
Which ones are the fake results and which ones are the genuine ones?
Ngati ali madando please lodge them with bwana Judge Kachale and you’ll get the answers