Mbakuwaku rejects Tonse alliance: ‘Collection of political vagabonds’
Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) president Peter Dominico Sinosi Driver Kuwani, has dismissed reports that he has withdrawn his candidature to support Tonse Alliance in the fresh presidential elections.
On Monday, the social media was awash with reports purporting to say Kuwani had thrown in the towel and had since endorsed the opposition alliance of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM and other seven political parties.
But Kuwani vowed that he will never dine with what he described as “political chameleons”.
He said the reports about his withdraw were a product of “fake news” from opposition propaganda machinery.
Kuwani stressed that he cannot join “a collection of political vagabonds.”
He said MMD’s agenda is to smash a cartel of politicians who have been thriving on the country’s limited resources and unearth hidden treasures in form of business and employment opportunities for the marginalized society.
Kuwani claimed that some politicians, both in opposition and government, have been coaxing him to join them, but he has incessantly refused to do so because he is a man of integrity.
“We shall never dine with political chameleons and sharing the dancing floor with political vagaries is merely a wishful thinking. They have been pestering us and we have given them a ‘no’ on numerous occasions.
“MMD is the only political party that has fielded eligible candidate and we cannot join a fraudulent candidature. Sitidya masazi ife,” he said.
Kuwani is hopeful that his party is ready to pull a surprise in the forthcoming fresh poll, having amassed 20 369 votes in the disputed May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.
He made his debut during last year’s election which he contested with Archibald Kawalang’oma as his running mate and has maintained him in the re-run.
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) confirmed three candidates for the fresh presidential election, namely President Peter Mutharika of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) Alliance; Lazarus Chakwera, who is leading the Tonse Alliance and Kuwani.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
I admire Driver Sinosi Kuwani. Truth be told he is the most honest, clean, candidate of the rot that we are about to put into office come voting time. Only that he has no backing machinery. Keep on it DSK one day the Gods will smile at you. You reminds me of Kamlepo Kalua.
Ma driver ambiri kuno ku dpp tikufuna anthu wa experience woyendetsa galimoto ngati kuwaniyu
KUWANI, there is NO one in Tonse Alliance that can persuade you to join the Masses of people.
How many are you Kuwani?b Iweyo, Mkaziwako, running mate and smaller children who have been barred to vote. You are wasting your own time and peoples’ money abroad. Malawians cannot vote for you and dont dare to waste your time and family.
If we have comments to make let us avoid despising others for their choices and opinion that is what democracy is all about. Kuwani is using his money for his campaign so no need to call opusa. If one is clever must take his or her was and let the fjools also exercise their rights.
Who is this one?
Uyu sangapeze ma vote oposera 40 dziko lonse. Kungofuna kutchuka basi. Zitsilu ngati izi that is why Malawi ikukanika kutukuka.
mmmmh man mukunama find out kut last polls anapeza mavoti angati
DPP sponsored you disturbilize central region wachepa kwambiri amene anakutumaonso achepa kwambiri. Chimene ungachite iwe Kuwani ndichoti pita kwanu kaya ndikuti ukayimile u MP ukawine basi ulibo. 50+1 sipano mmphwanga dpp yalila kaletu.
Akuwani ingopitani ku DPP azikakukolopolani ngati condom ……olo akaziwanu sangakuvotereni and yet you expect sensible Malawians to vote for you
Ndaninso kodi uyu?
Inu a Driver tangobwelani ku UDF/DPP Allianace kuli anthu anzeru okhazikika kk.Ukoko uko kuli mikango ana ang’ona ,Chakwera Mwamba mwachiona .Kamwa lobwanyuka ngati mofanana ndi lang’ona lomwe.Saulo Valera Chilima pakamwa ngati waika manyi ankhumba mukamwa.Chitsilu chotheratu,Galu wachabe chabe yemwe saanaleredwe bwino ndi amake ndia bambo ake .Mwano wamtudzu kumanyera manyi Professor Peter yemwe anamuonetsa dziko kuti ndichomcho.Azasimba lowawa.Mwana wahule Bambo ake anali mbavha galu ameneyu.
Aonanso nyekhwe,kudalira ma judge athumbuka oipa mtima omwe Bingu saanaone kuti amatani powasankha.Agalu amajudge.Tionetsana chaka chake ndichino.Anthu akavotanso Peter patsogolo.
Akulu, nanga kukamwa kwa a polofesa nde kuli bwanji. Kodi n’kamwa muja mano alimo agogo aja?
May God forgive you my brother!!!
Ndiponso amene akuti apa social mediawo amafuna chiani pa munthuyi?
God forbid, you say all u can but the wise surely know that’s according to ur point of view…… otherwise the apposite is true.
Ngati Chakwera ndi Chilima amaoneka momwe ukunenelamo koma ngokongola kuposa makolo ako nde kwanuko anthu ngooneka bwanji???
Join the discussion…zatsete zenizeni wanenazo
pitala anaonetsa cilima dziko? in what way? uyu ankaonela kumvera za malawi mu nyuzi and ràely pa TV olo kungouzidwa kuti mw cakuticakuti.
mukulondoladi koma kuti anatha zaka 40 ali kwa ameleka???????? kkkkkkk
iwe ndiwe chitsiru kwabasi cadet wachabechabe ongogwiritsidwa ntchito yopanda malipiro, ng’ona zili kwanuko ku DPP ko pano mano anatha mwayamba kugwiritsa ntchito zikwanje