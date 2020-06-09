Malawi player Sailesi pays K8m appeal against Zambian club

Malawian footballer Dalitso Sailesi has paid K8 million to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) as an appeal fee in a case which he dragged Zambian top-flight league side Lusaka Dynamos to world football governing body Fifa for compensation for breach of contract.

Fifa ordered Dynamos to pay Sailesi $128 675 (about K95.2 million) in compensation as he terminated his five-year contract with the Zambian side in 2018 after he had gone a couple of months without being paid, including part of his signing-on fee.

On October 3 2019, Fifa’s Dispute Resolution Chamber ordered the club to process the payment within 45 days.

But Dynamos did no pay the sum and the club appealed against the order.

For the matter to be heard at appeal the Zambia Club and Malawian player were told to share the appeal fee of about K16 million.

Accoridng to Sailesi’s representative Felix Ngamanya Sapao, the deadline for payment was May 20 2020 and that the former Nyasa Big Bullets player managed to pay before the deadline.

“What remains now is CAS to make its appeal determination,” said Sapao.

Bullets sold Sailesi to Dynamos for K22.5 million, which was a record in 2018.

Part of the ruling by Fifa’s Dispute Resolution Chamber made on October 3 2019, addressed to both Sailesi and Dynamos, stated: “The claim of the claimant is partially accepted. The respondent [Lusaka Dynamos] has to pay the claimant outstanding remuneration in the amounts of $14 500 and Zambia K8 000 [about $607] plus interest at a rate of five percent per annum (p.a.) until the date of effective payment.

“The respondent has to [further] pay the claimant compensation for breach [of contract] the amount of $113 568, plus interest at the rate of five percent p.a. as from September 20 2018 until the day of the payment.”

The ruling further directed Sailesi to provide Dynamos with his relevant bank account details to which the club could deposit the money, totalling $128 675 (about K95.2 million), and provide evidence of the same.

