Malawi media mourns veteran journalist Tikhala Chibwana

Malawi media fraternity is mourning the dead of veteran journalists Dr Tikhala Chibwana , who passed on in Lilongwe on Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a week-long battle with stroke.

Media Insititute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawichapter where Chibwana was a Trustee of MISA Regional Secretariat and Africa Director for Women in News, described him as a source of knowledge and experience in the journalism fraternity.

Misa said Chibwana will be remembered as an experienced and dedicated media professional and fatherly figure to most journalists.

He was one of the young pioneer journalists for one of the country’s flagship weeklies Malawi News and went on to become a General Manager for Blantyre Newspapers Limited, now Times Group and was appointed Trustee for the MISA Regional Board in 2012.

Times Group managing director Leonard Chikadya said Chibwana menotored many journalists and that he was “a team player.”

Chikadya says Chibwana has left a legacy of humility and hard work.

The late Chibwana has been involved in different initiatives aimed at developing the media in Malawi and Africa including ensuring that women in media have a safe working environment and are empowered to work effectively and efficiently.

He dedicated his entire life to the media and has been extensively instrumental in the development of media in Malawi, the region and Africa.

“His passion for the media sector will always be in our hearts. His guidance and fatherly love for MISA Malawi will take time to be filled,” Misa said in a statement

Burial Chibwana will take place in Lilongwe on Tuesday, June 9 and vigil will be at his residence in Chitipi, along Lilongwe-Mchinji road.

He was born in 1961 and is survived by a wife and three children.

