Judiciary censure Mutharika: ‘No parliamentary supremacy in Malawi, its constitutional democracy’
The Magistrates and Judges Association of Malawi (Majam) says President Peter Mutharika’s wave of public attacks of the court’s nullification of the May 211 2019 presidential elections -over massive irregularities- is a threat to judicial independence and rule of law.
Majam, a professional grouping of judicial officers, said in statement dated June 7 2020 that the President’s continued attacks on judges are a “vivid display of disrespect for the court judgement” and a threat to not only judicial independence, but to the doctrine of separation of powers as primary characteristic of democracy.
In the statement jointly signed by Majam president Howard Pemba and secretary general Peter Kandulu, the grouping tells Mutharika that the Judiciary is accountable and transparent in the execution of its mandate as exhibited through hearing of all cases in open courts besides basing determinations on relevant facts, evidence and prescriptions of the law.
“We would like to condemn in the strongest terms such continued attacks on the Judiciary by the State President and any conduct bordering on disregard and disrespect of the court’s decision.
“Magistrates and judges are guided by the law and facts at hand while being alert to their oath of office which clearly calls on them to dispense justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will.”
Mutharika during last Friday’s recorded State-of-the-Nation (Sona) address said that Parliament is supreme over courts and persuaded lawmakers to reverse the court ruling that nullified the 2019 elections.
But Majam has dismissed President Mutharika , who is a law professor himself, saying that assertion is misleading the public as only the Constitution is supreme in Malawi.
“There is no parliamentary supremacy in Malawi. We are in a constitutional democracy where the Constitution is supreme,” reads the statement.
Majam has since said President Mutharika continued attacks of the courts has the ability to spur the country into a state of lawlessness should the citizenry opt to emulate the attitude exhibited by the highest office.
Mutharika swore to defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law but commentators say his utterances send wrong signals to the public that look to the holder of the office of President as a role model.
Judiciary dont think you will hide behind judgements. The courts are prone to mistakes even in the Bible, Judgements are sometimes wicked. You will be Criticised period get over it.
Did someone ever told Mutharika kuti ku Malawi people are sanctioned if they don’t perform? Afunse and ma former MP ambiri ali moyo and can witness this. They were elected for 5 years, never performed thus, never went back to parliament. As for presidency, Bakili’s second term anawinira ndi madzi amodzi.koma akanagwa. Then wayamba zake zija za third term koma sanaphule nazo kanthu. Anthu anamupachiritsa katundu wake wakwao. Bingu is the only president so far amene anawina clean second-term yake malinga ndi ntchito zake zabwino zomwe anachitira Malawi between 2004-09. Joyce Banda pa zaka ziwiri anatikwana and apm is no… Read more »
U praise Bingu now because is dead, isn’t u people protest his leadership calling him names?the truth be told parliament is supreme over judicialy,the law said if the office of the president and vice president,is vacant due to impeachment,or death speaker of the parliament must take over and election must be conducted within,60/90 days, what does that mean to you?
Surely Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba is misguided and some of us wonder if he is indeed a law professor. Which colleges did he teach law and who are his students. He was teaching in these briefcase colleges and not reputable university colleges. He should read section 91 of the constitution. The judges repeatedly quoted the laws of Malawi. The judgement did not come from the blues and it was unanimous meaning there was no judge who disagreed. Is Munthalika better than these judges some of whom have PhDs from UK and South Africa. For example, Kapindu is a well educated judge.… Read more »
Please educate this old dull fool. This makes uneducated muluzi look educated.
If Malawi was not a third country, Muntharika should have been impeached as in yesterday. Problem with leaders of mostly illiterate citizens think they own the country and everything in it, even citizens themselves praise the president for a small development he does as if the money used is from his pocket. It’s complete nosense for the president to say parliament is above judiciary, imagine parliament of Fyness Magonjwa!!! If any of the three arms of government should have been above the others then the judiciary should fit that status not parliament. Look, parliament and legislature are elected by us… Read more »
I dont understand because in football if we say that that team has won a game it means we talk about goal being scored on that game. (eg) 3-0 or 5-0. Now my question is if you are saying that he rigged the election votes. Tell the public the number of votes in figures those you found that they were not belonging to him? I think its time for judges to come together and just form a political party than playing in behind opposition.
Please educate him some more, he thinks he has the power to emulate anything, everything, that’s the problem whenu rely in Tipp-Ex too much eishhhhhhhh……! u r supposed to be a professor of Law for Christ’s sake, kapenatu ndi zomwezi za Jerusalem University mwatchuka nazo ku DPP izi’
This thing so called APM has got no respect of the law yet he is said to be a law professor, his empty head has led to devastation of our beautiful democratic Malawi. His days are numbered becoz God won’t allow this to happen seceral times… He does all this & that just to remain in power
Its high time for us all to get rid of this nambypamby and undemocratic leader.I think we have learnt a lesson now not to vote for someone who has been abroad for a decade.We all know that he is afraid of facing the law and justice on the killing of people with albinism,corruption charges etc.Lets fight together to remove this another dictator regardless of your tribe and region.We are all fighting for our noble cause for our betterment Malawi.
It was his plan to rigged last election to stay in office mwaupandu but this Malawi land of peace not DRC,
And am pretty sure amanamizidwa ndi omuzungulira ake kuti its the norm in Africa no one wins unless he riggs, koma ndiye wagwa nayotu….!