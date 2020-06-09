Police arrest man for allegedly raping 75-year-old granny

June 9, 2020 Steve Chirombo- Mana 1 Comment

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested a 27-year-old Yezani Chumachalowa (for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman.

Chikwawa Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Dickson Matemba, said the incident occurred on the night of May 3, 2020 when the victim and the suspect  were coming from drinking locally-brewed beer  in Tumeyo Village, Traditional Authority Chapananga in the district.

Said Matemba: “On her  way back home, she was grabbed by the suspect who immediately dragged her into the bush.

“The suspect threatened the victim with a panga knife before raping her.”

The victim is said to have reported the matter to Gola Police Unit and was referred to the hospital where it was confirmed she was indeed sexually assaulted.

Chumachalowa hails from Tumeyo Village under Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
G Zali Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
G Zali
Guest
G Zali

What about dpp cadets in uniform who raped Nsundwe young girls and their mothers? Inuyo sitikufuna mukayankhe kumwamba but pansi pompano.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
shares