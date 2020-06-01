Mbakuwaku’s Kuwani raps his contenders in Malawi fresh elections

Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) presidential hopeful, Peter Dominico Sinosi Driver Kuwani, has accused his contenders – President Peter Mutharika of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s Dr. Lazarus Chakwera – of presiding over political parties embroiled in political violence.

Kuwani argues that the subsequent issuance of condemnation by Mutharika and Chakwera of violence is a political hypocrisy and it becomes even more sorrowful when brutal killing of people has been converted into norms and values of the society.

The MMD president made the remarks in an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday.

Kuwani warned that the politically-engineered violence and loss of precious lives will certainly haunt political careers of perpetrators of violence if left un-reprimanded.

“It is not an exaggerated insinuation that political party violence epitomizes political party leadership and absence of political agenda to the social and economic development. The purported political party strongholds are synonymous to political violence simply because political godfathers have failed to preach peace as the agenda to social and economic development is wrapped in hate speeches,” he said.

He observed that political conservatives have tried to be protective of what they deem as their strongholds for fear of political opponents who could bring light where a cloud of political darkness reigns.

Kuwani further states that residents in areas branded as strongholds are victims of the recurrence of one-party era amidst democracy and they are culprits of modern-day slavery because the path to civilization is detested in favour of political blind royalty swinging on illiteracy.

“Political parties associated with political cannibalism have most often failed to preach the tenets of democracy founded on love, tolerance and coexistence hence derailment of the social and economic trajectory. The nation has to re-embrace the spirit of love, tolerance and coexistence as the ingredients in question are pivotal to the social and economic development of any nation….the tenets of love, tolerance and coexistence have deserted us in search for peace and tranquility across the border,” he explained.

Kuwani faulted Mutharika and Chakwera for failing to find a lasting solution to the prevailing violence, arguing both are complicit to the vice.

He argued that it takes at least two warring functions to stage a fight and political violence is not a sign that one political party has a multitude of followers since disagreement amongst intolerant and uncompromising handful of people can equally lead to a fight.

Kuwani stressed that the political violence is not only waged against the vulnerable groups, but also a conspiracy against taxpayers whose businesses and property have been vandalized and torched in the name of politicking.

“We have to pursue and restore peace by redefining and restructuring the country’s political leadership as the existing cartel of politicians is not just an enemy to vulnerable groups of the society but also threats to well-meaning taxpayers whose effort is yet to witness tangible development. Malawians are not beggars and have never celebrated living on handouts except for crying for equal opportunities on the road to the social and economic development,” he emphasized.

“The principal agenda for a cartel of politicians is centred on scramble of taxes for personal enrichment as opposed to competing on ideas for developing the poverty impoverished nation. Scavengers are rebuked for producing irritating noise amidst scramble for decomposing prey for breach of peace and when politicians draw daggers of hatred and castigation with an eye on taxpayers’ money are accorded standing ovation and ululation for being construed visionary and in possession of solutions to the social and economic injustices,” added Kuwani.

“Malawians who are de facto political party supporters have never been insane and those behaving as such have unsuspectedly been victims of political savagery whose main players are pulling shots behind the scenes.

“It is very unlikely that a political agenda reverberating on social and economic development could attract wrath and vengeance and where this has happened then the situation has either been provoked by the past behaviour or triggered as a consequence of the present conduct of followers whose art of intolerance is mastered from political enemies of the nation,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!