MBC announces list of nominees for Entertainers of the Year

Silver Strikers midfielder, Chimwemwe Idana, performing artists, Robert Chiwamba, Driemo and Zeze Kingston are among the nominated individuals for the 2023 Entertainers of the Year Awards.

The organizers, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) have officially announced the list of the nominated entertainers whom the public can vote for in various categories in the contest using the USSD code service *364# via both Airtel and TNM networks — to be deducted K50 per message.

Announcing the names on Wednesday at the state broadcaster’s offices at MBC TV’s at Kwacha in Blantyre, the organising committee chairperson, Zilani Khonje Phiri said as earlier communicated on the required number of nominees per category, all seven categories have managed to produce the best 3 who will compete through voting process.

The categories are in music, film, drama, media, social media, poetry and sports and the most outstanding entertainers will be announced and awarded during the red carpet Gala to be held on December 30 at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

“We are very much pleased to have completed the nomination stage and based on how people were nominating it just really reflects that Malawians missed this initiative for the past 18 years and they are interested and ready to take part.

“Let me confirm that after the nomination process, voting has now been opened and will run from December 6-30,” Khonje said, while further assuring Malawians to trust each process as it is being handled with private professional auditors, CWT Auditors.

Last month, Khonje Phiri promised Malawians to expect fireworks and a colourful event in the revived Entertainers of the Year, saying as it bounces back after so many years, the target is to make it much beautiful than it was previously.

