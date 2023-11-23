MBC assures Malawians of colourful revival of Entertainers of the Year Awards gala

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has promised Malawians to expect fireworks and a colourful event in the revived Entertainers of the Year Awards which is set to take place on December 30 at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Chairperson of the organizing committee, Zilani Khonje Phiri made the promise on Tuesday in Blantyre when the state broadcaster was updating members of the media on the progress of the preparations of the event which was last conducted in 2005.

Khonje Phiri, who also announced that the event will have seven categories — namely; music, film, drama, media, social media, poetry and sports — will be open for nomination starting from Wednesday, November 22 to December 5.

Nomination process will be through USSD code service to *364# using both Airtel and TNM and Khonje-Phiri emphasized that the committee is working tirelessly to ensure they make the event remarkable one.

“We are working hard to have a successful event, as you know that the event is bouncing back after so many years,” she said. “So, our target is to make it beautiful more than it was previously.

“But we must admin that we’ll need partners to come forward with sponsorship because for us to achieve the dreams we have, it will also require support from partners.

“As we speak now our initial budget of K85 million has faced a challenge with the devaluation of kwacha and we are now we’ve been forced to put the budget at over K100 million in order to carter for everything since prices of many things have gone up,” she said.

Each category is expected to produce 3 nominees, who will later be announced on December 5 and a winner of every category will be known through a voting process which will commence after nomination phase.

Every nomination message will be costing the subscribers K50 only and once the message is delivered they will be receiving a receipt confirmation.

