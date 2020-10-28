MBC boss Sumbuleta sent on forced leave over sexual coercion allegations

Government has sent on forced leave Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) director-general Aubrey Sumbuleta who is facing allegations of sexual coercion at the public broadcaster.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has confirmed that Sumbuleta has been sent on forced leave following complaints lodged by some members of staff at MBC.

Kazako, who once worked at MBC, said the forced leave is meant to allow smooth investigations into the allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Yes, I can confirm Sumbuleta has been placed on leave until the investigation into the allegations has concluded,” said Kazako.

This comes hot on the heels of an inquest by the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) into alleged sexual abuse tendencies by top managers at the parastatal, including Sumbuleta.

He recently appeared before MHRC on the same.

Kazako said the force leave was appropriate “given the seriousness of the allegations” of sexual misconduct.

Some female workers, including Catherine Kunje are believed to have lodged complaints to authorities, including the Ombudsman, Martha Chizuma.

The Coalition for the Empowerment of Women and Girls (CEWAG) executive director, Beatrice Mateyo said cases of sexual harassment are rampant especially in government offices including the recent allegations at MBC which need to be duly addressed.

She petitioned the office of the ombudsman to investigate the allegations/

“We want the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations, so that at the end of the day the victims should receive justice and if the perpetrators are identified, they should be punished in accordance with the law,” explained Mateyo.

Mateyo said they have been assured by the Office of the Ombudsman that they will work together with Malawi Human Rights Resources Centre (MHRRC) to ensure that the issues are resolved accordingly.

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma said: “There is a lot of harm that happens because of sexual assault.

“The cultural context that we operate in is conducive to promoting sexual abuses, so every intervention pertaining to this issue has to keep in account of the cultural context in order to make the perpetrators understand that the cycle of sexual abuse might affect even their own daughter or relatives in the long run,” stated Chizuma.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares