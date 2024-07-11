MBC partners Malawi Bureau of Standards for Top of the Class programme

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has entered into partnership with the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) that will see a programme called *Top of the Class* being sponsored by the latter.



10 million Kwacha has been provided by the Malawi Bureau of Standards towards the programme during a signing in ceremony that took place at MBS Headquarters in Blantyre.

Speaking at the event, MBS Director General, Professor Benard Thole, said through the programme, the bureau will be raising awareness about standards and quality issues.

“MBS will benefit through sharing information and educating the youth in schools on national quality infrastructure and how standardisation functions at national and international level. That way, we will help in creating an informed society for future generations,” he said.

Director General for MBC, George Kasakula, said it was costly to produce a television programme and that such partnerships are important in the production of quality programming.

“Top of the class is one of the oldest programmes. We think it’s one of our best programmes. Malawi Bureau of Standards is coming on board to help us fund it. In those old days, it was just radio. Today we have television and it is costly,” remarked Kasakula.

The partnership will initially run for a year but it is subject to renewal.

