Mbeta delves into Suleman’s qualifications,  professional IT competence

Lawyer Frank Mbeta representing President Peter Mutharika who is the first respondent in the ongoing presidential elections nullification petition hearing on Wednesday morning started cross examining Daud Suleman, who is the sixth witness for second petitioner and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, centering much on his qualifications and professional competence.
Mbeta touched on claims by Suleman, an information technology expert (IT), that he was the first Malawian to pass the CISCO examinations in Malawi and that he has graduated from a junior to a top notch IT expert in the field.
However, Suleman agreed to the notion that he was not the first Malawian to pass the examinations but that he was the first Malawian to do so in examinations written in the country.
Mbeta cited an example of when Suleman worked with NBS Bank in upgrading their IT system where he was heading all the process.
He alleged that after completing the work, they system was down which prompted the Reserve Bank of Malawi to fine NBS Bank K50 million to which Suleman answered that he was not aware of the development.
“Are you aware that after that system failure, it was your junior who came to work on it?” asked Mbeta.
‘Not quiet true with a big explaination,” answered Suleman.
However, the questioning line was protested by MCP lawyer Pempho Likongwe who felt that it was against NBS’s privacy and also against the respondent’s questioning check list that was filed before the court.
Mbeta argued that he was still within his frame because everything that happened with NBS bank was in the public domain and that his questioning on Suleman’s professional competency was also within his checklist, which the court through president judge Heally Potani agreed but cautioned the lawyer to be within his lane.
Suleman has portrayed that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Result Management System (RMS) was compromised and accessed by ‘ghost’ administrators.
In the case, Chakwera alongside first petitioner and UTM Party president Saulos Chilima are seeking nullification of the presidential election results in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections and an order for a rerun.
The court earlier projected that it would conclude hearing the case by December 6 and that the judges would deliver their verdict within 45 days from the date.
Don’t argue against the person, argue against what he said…very simple logic. Kodi ma lawyer akumalawi mumaphunzila logic? Even if it would be true that he failed at NBS, does it mean he will never succeed again in other assignments? Mbeta how many cases have you lost? Does it mean you will never win again?
Mbeta you are full of shit if your mnthali lose you wll also rote in jail for your nonsense
mbeta ndi number 1.Suleman wachepa
Cadet lawyers with very faulty thinking. Those who call Getrude mutharika professor without anything to show for
I wonder, why these lawyers are so ignorant about the qualification of the guy? Are they trying to tell us that what Suleman has done is something that they didn’t expect to happen or they want to know how exactly did he managed to reveal all what he has revealed? Ya that can be part of knowing who Suleman is, but who is and was supposed to be worried with his qualifications between those who employed him and work accordingly and those who have see that something strange has happened? I thought MCP as the employer would be the ones… Read more »
Mbeta chitsiru cha munthu ungotitayusa chabe nthawi bwanji kungovomereza kuti munatibela Ma vote ife a Malawi..yooh
Chisankho chinabedwa. Bring IT experts to disprove Suleiman
The fact is that the RMS was manipulated. Why cant you press on asking questions on this instead of dwelling on issues that do not relate to case at hand? I think you are a useless lawyer like Kaphale. Its evident that you do not know anything about computers that’s why you are dodging to ask the witness questions that relate to what is in his sworn statement. You want to divert public attention and make us believe that the so called MEC chair did not rely on the results from RMS to announce the winner. You think we are… Read more »
pamlandu uwu co-court ngati kuli mbuzi ya ma lawyer ndiye ndi imeneyi, kodi anakamutenga kuti ameneyu mbeta chitsiru chamunthu, nanga ndi zimene akufunsa its outside the topic
maloya ena inu zafika mpaka ku NBS kusowatu zofusa uku