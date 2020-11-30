Mchacha spends night in cooler, arrested over corruption allegations

November 30, 2020

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party  (DPP) Southern Regiongovernor and former Cabinety minister Charles Mchacha spent a night in police custody following his arrests  by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday.

DPP regional governor south Charles Mchacha mocked opposition alliance

His arrest in Blantyre follows investigations that  he  acquired public land in Limbe, Blantyre.

ACB director general  Reyneck Matemba said details of Mchacha’s arrest will be disclosed Monday after recording him statements.

Mchacha has been under investigations about his acquisition of Plot Number LW1366 at Limbe West (Kanjedza Forest) in Blantyre City.

The DPP regional governor was granted approval to lease 1.171 hectares of leasehold land for 99 years, beginning July 1 2019.

But the procedure the Ministry of Lands used when selling the land to Mchacha raised eyebrows at the Department of Forestry to which the sold land belonged.

Mchacha got the land after applying for 1.2497 hectares of the said land.

The offer letter, with reference number SR/BT/19/94, from the Regional Commissioner of Lands (South) Peter Chikweni, but signed by former lands minister Symon Vuwa-Kaunda, informed Mchacha that the said plot was available for him upon paying development fees of K30.5 million.

Surprisingly, the lease document from “the Minister of the Malawi Government Responsible for Land Matters”, granted Mchacha approval to lease 1.171 hectares of leasehold land for 99 years from July 1 2019 before he paid for it.

Mchacha paid the whole amount on October 14 2019—through NBS Bank, Blantyre Service Centre—three days after the land was offered to him.

But while Mchacha made the payment on October 14 2019, the lease document indicates that he was given the approval to lease the land on July 1 2019—three-and-a-half months before he made the payment.

Zolo
Zolo
2 hours ago

ACB go ahead, squeeze this baboon. A number one savage in DPP and why did it took long? …..Ndikuti musamusiye kaya mumukoka ma battery konko. Munthu oyipa kwambili

Lawrence Phiri
Lawrence Phiri
3 hours ago

Witch-hunt ,Indians / foreigners get land easier than the Malawian nationals . Malawi is owned by foreign nationals . Someone owns the whole shops in what you call Limbe town. .

Don Master
Don Master
3 hours ago

Green Muheya unakapanga kaye edit story before publishing

A FEW GOOD MEN
A FEW GOOD MEN
3 hours ago

PLEASE ACB. WE AS CITIZENS OF MALAWI OUR EYES ARE ON. YOU ARE OUR HOPE. PLEASE TAKE BACK WHAT BELONGS TO MALAWIANS FROM ALL THIEVES.

PLEASE PLEASE.

MAY THIS MESSAGE ALSO GO TO CHILIMA OUR POWER

ignatius
ignatius
3 hours ago
  • This witch hunting will take Tonse Alliance nowhere
Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
4 hours ago

Mumunjate ameyu alibe khalidwe .Zoona angatenge tambala ndikuloka chonchi? Musamusiye kapikoni uyu aone nyekwe basi.Sofa ya ku Water Board abweze kapilikoni ameneyu,.Apo bii tikamusambitsa pachithapwi.

Mannequin 2
Mannequin 2
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ndafera Nkhande

Ndinamva kuti anagulanso phiri la sapitwa ameneyu ku mulanje.

