Born Afrikan Lockdown EP resurrects Makasu’s ‘Matenda’ hit 

The classical “Matenda” hit by Makasu Band returns in the sound systems and airwaves in reggae style.

The South Africa-based Malawian reggae singer and producer, Born Afrikan, real name Nelson Shaba, remade the reggae cover of the song to reinforce its message about the importance of taking care of the elderly and to promote the Malawian classics.

“Growing up in Malawi I have listened to great music and this is one of it. The message in the song is so powerful. It makes sense today.

“The message in Matenda song remain relevant today and every day because it talks about an elderly person who is infirm and abandoned by grandchildren who are busy partying. These things happen today and it is one of the reasons I decided to redo it,” said Born Afrikan, the Managing Director (MD) of Born Afrikan Productions

He pleaded that; “We need to take care of our elderly all the time and in many ways; whether they are sick or they are in good health, they need our love and care. Matenda in my view is not just about helping a granny who is sick, but it is also about taking responsibility of helping the elderly by providing them with their different needs.”

Of future plans to work on Malawian oldies, Born Afrikan shared that; “I can’t rule out doing some cover versions of classics of Malawian artists because there are many songs that I like which were done long time ago. I want to bring them back to life.”

The Born Afrikan Productions MD has worked on the track together with Zimbabwean sound engineer and producer Isaac Sande.

The song has been adeptly reworked with the key flute instrument aptly played to return the song’s original sound which blends well with the Reggae feel. It is a great work that will rekindle the late 1980’s reminiscences of the Makasu Band sounds which used to dominate the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) airwaves.

Matenda is one of the six songs contained in the Lockdown Extended Playlist (EP). The EP contains Land Of Africa in which Born Afrikan has featured Lutan Fyah and Rise Africa which features Jah Mason both Jamaica’s ever green reggae artists.

“Working with Jah Mason and Lutan Fyah is a great achievement because these are reggae artists who have achieved a lot and for me it is a blessing.” said Born Afrikan who indicated collaborations will not be restricted to Jamaican artists only but will work with more of those that share chemistry with him.

Speaking of the EP, he said the key message is about caring and sharing. He explained that the EP is also helping to share lessons learned during the Coronavirus Lockdown period, such as losses, the gains and how mankind can be able to help one another going forward.

The other songs speak of the conflicts, corruption, oppression, hate, human trafficking that is mostly happening in Africa continent.

“In the song about Rise Africa am talking about those that are mistreating and abusing others to love and care. This is message to all within Africa and beyond. On Land of Africa am talking about leaders of Africa who seem not to know what they are doing because they don’t seem to care. They only care about themselves, and people who don’t care they don’t share.” Explained Born Afrikan

The Lockdown EP set to be released ahead of the full album in 2021 was co-produced by Born African and Isaac Sande. Through the EP, Born Afrikan productions has demonstrated to be one of the continents best Reggae productions.

“With all the blessings from God, I would love and have plans to release the full album with not less than 15 songs in 2021 and it will have many collaborations. The message will be the same about caring, sharing and upliftment of one another; where each one teaches one, and about positive message.” He said

He also indicated that Born Afrikan Productions is investing in creativity in the production of reggae music and is willing to share ideas with the rest of African music creatives to ensure that the continent productions are of high quality.

He therefore expressed readiness to work with other music production companies interested to promote and unearth local musical talents in Malawi and within the continent.

Born Afrikan has shared the stage with some of the heavyweights in Reggae business such as Morgan Heritage, Sizzla Kalonji, Luciano, Fantan Mojah just to name but, a few.

In 2017 he released Past, Present & The Future which received critical acclaim with the single Kadona which had fans eating out of their palms.

