Mchinji-based NGO backs Namiwa, raises concerns over lack of transparency in Commissioner of Inquiry

Youth Alive Mchinji, a prominent youth-led organization, has expressed deep concerns regarding recent developments surrounding the Commissioner of Inquiry established by President Malawi. The organization is particularly troubled by the rejection of a proposal to broadcast the inquiry’s proceedings live, a move they believe undermines transparency and public trust.

The inquiry, which aims to address pressing national issues, has come under scrutiny after reports surfaced that Mr. Sylvester Namiwa, Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) and a member of the inquiry team, suggested live broadcasts as a means to promote openness and public engagement. However, a small faction within the committee reportedly blocked this initiative, raising questions about the inquiry’s commitment to accountability.

Luciano Milala, Executive Director of Youth Alive Mchinji, stated, “Inquiries of this nature should be beyond reproach and open to public scrutiny. The rejection of live broadcasting is both troubling and contrary to the principles of democracy and accountability.” He emphasized that without transparency, the inquiry risks becoming a tool for vested interests rather than a mechanism for justice and truth.

Youth Alive Mchinji is calling on President Malawi to reassess the integrity of individuals involved in the inquiry, suggesting that their actions could hinder the investigation’s credibility. They argue that the proceedings should be accessible to the public to ensure confidence in the outcomes.

“This is a matter of national importance, and Malawians deserve a credible and transparent inquiry process,” Milala added. “We appeal to the President to act decisively to restore public confidence.”

The organization also commended the President for his initial commitment to transparency when he instituted the inquiry, noting his promise during the funeral of the late Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima. Youth Alive Mchinji urges him to uphold that spirit of openness throughout the inquiry process.

As discussions continue, the future of the inquiry hangs in the balance, with advocates calling for urgent reforms to ensure that it meets the expectations of the Malawian people. The outcome of this inquiry could have significant implications for public trust in the judicial system and government accountability moving forward.

