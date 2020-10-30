MCP candidate Boti ineligible to vote in Lilongwe North West Constituency

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate for Lilongwe North West Constituency Mphatso Boti will not vote in the 10 November by-election.

This was revealed on Thursday when residents of the constituency quizzed the aspiring legislator on his eligibility to vote during a debate which National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust organized.

Reacting to the question, Boti confirmed the development and claimed that he transferred his vote to Zomba where he was working prior to the court sanctioned Fresh presidential election.

“I registered here to vote but had to transfer my vote to Zomba where I was also doing other party businesses during the voter verification process,” claimed Boti.

Boti, a former soldier and lecturer at Chancellor College alleges that he was the team leader for MCP campaign as well as monitors in Zomba during the June 23 polls hence the reason for the transfer.

Electoral laws do not allow those that voted or transferred to another area to register or vote again in a by-election elsewhere even after changing residence but they are allowed to stand as candidates because their names exists in the national voters roll.

The debate which NICE Trust organized turned into a two man show between Boti and Independent Candidate Goodwell Ndiwo Banda after the other candidates failed to show up.

The need to alleviate poverty, construct bridges and health clinics dominated the debate in which residents of the constituency went all out with questions on the candidates.

Meanwhile, Nice Trust Lilongwe District Civic Education Officer Daniel Malango has hailed the debate as an eye opener for voters to familiarize themselves with the aspirants.

A total of seven candidates are vying for the seat formerly held by Lazarus Chakwera who resigned as lawmaker for the area before his election as President of Malawi on June 23.

The other contenders for the seat are; Blessings Bokola – Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Njelengo Cristopher Nolex – Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD) and Independent candidates Deborah Mitawa, Bryson Majoni as well as Chimwemwe Kameta.

