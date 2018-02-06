MCP complain to regulator on MBC inciting genocide through hate-filled programs

February 6, 2018

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has written the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) expressing concern that the tax-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)) is still refusing to open up the airwaves for the opposition parties and that its content is largely biased towards the ruling party.

Mkaka : MBC is promote hate-messages

MCP also complains that the tax-funded station has rolled out propaganda campaign against the opposition by introducing new programme called Sapita Kawiri.

In a letter seen  by Nyasa Times dated February 1 2018 by MCP second deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka to Macra director general Godfrey Itaye, the public broadcaster is also airing  some  programs such as  Chinduji, Manifesto Yanu and Ndikati Chete which  have  been biased .

The party warned that the infamous Rwandan genocide was propelled by the use of the media.

“Radios were airing programmes which were promoting hate against each other,” said Mkaka citing a research of Thomas Hauschildit.

“Thus, MBC out to know how hate messages they are trying to promote  all in the name of sprucing DPP image would put this nation on fire,” reads the letter.

MCP reminds Macra to keep MBC “in check” as it is legally required to provide unbiased coverage to all parties because it is run on tax payers’ money.

Mkaka said they have reported the matter to the regulator in the spirit of being “preventive and progressive”.

MCP reminded Macra that it has summoned Zodiak and Times media houses “when there were complaints.”

“We look forward to your expeditious and adequate action,” reads the MCP letter to Macra.

Media expert Lowani Mtonga told Nyasa Times that the battle to free MBC needs practical action.

“The lack of editorial independence and opening up of MBC airwaves is against the spirit of Communications Act and the Constitution. The Communications Act clearly spells out under Section 87 of the public mandate of MBC to operate without any bias or serve any political interests.

“Secondly, MBC ignores the Constitution which categorically states that everyone has the right to freedom of expression and that the media has the right to publish freely. This entails MBC to be neutral and serve public interests regardless of people’s political views,” Mtonga argued.

He said MBC  as a public broadcaster is falling short of the mandate as  a platform for public discourse.

14 Comments on "MCP complain to regulator on MBC inciting genocide through hate-filled programs"

Khanyiwano Goliati
Guest
Khanyiwano Goliati

I dont spend my time listening to MBC and I support what Khumbo Kachali said of it. MBC ndi radio ya alomwe (in short)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes 47 seconds ago
B.I.G
Guest
B.I.G

Kodi President wa chipani cha MBC ndi ndani?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 6 minutes ago
Wa Mwale
Guest
Wa Mwale

MBC is a shame Malawi's politics today. Enafe tsooano zaka Sinai sitimaonela kapena kumvera MBC ndikungoyamika Mulungu kuti palibe ngakhake chimodzi cjimene cjimaulutsidwa kapna kuonetsedwa pa MBC choyenela kuonela mavuto basis nkhope za wanthu nazo ngati afisi shaaaaa

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 33 minutes ago
Harvey
Guest
Harvey

Just wait for your time.when you get in government you will do the same.phuma bwaaa

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 40 minutes ago
Zude
Guest
Zude

Phillip Business ndiye anzanu ena izi ndi zaka ZANU zomaliza,,starting thinking of what type of business you will be doing.I don't think any other media house will employ you after being fired when MCP gets into government and fires you.This is a timely advice to you and its up to you to take it or not.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 46 minutes ago
Shadow MP
Guest
Shadow MP

MBC should know that it is not only attaching MCP but Malawians to support MCP as well. It’s true that the Rwandan genocide had the same genesis.
Help me to understand the whole thing; if MCP was indeed a killing party, what exempts Nicholas Dausi from the killing equation? It doesn’t make any sense to me!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 58 minutes ago
Mbatiya
Guest
Mbatiya

Mituyo yalakwika chiyani? Ukumuchenjeza mzako kuti "sapita kawiri" walakwa?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 3 minutes ago
Shithole Country
Guest
Shithole Country

I think what Khumbo Kachali said is true. We have to rise up against the conduct of MBC and DPP. We all pay tax through salaries and commodities we buy in shops.This tax is being abused by DPP and MBC. It is high time Malawians stood up against this. We are no longer in one party system where everything is state controlled. Pitala has not lived up to his billing.Thisman behaves as if he grew up in Thambani and has just seen the world. He is supposed tolead by example. He is surrounded by shitholes and should be shithole himself.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 5 minutes ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Drone yimakatamba pakhomo paeni. Ndiye zavutatu nanga mpaka drone anakatenga ku MBC iwo alikuti a Police alikuti. Zamanyazi 5:1 ija yakulizani; 2019 munya muwona. Maula ikudikirani osati Lumbadzi anakakuponyani JB yija ayi koma Mikuyu.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 6 minutes ago
Nyabanda
Guest
Nyabanda

MBC ndi radio ya chipani cha DPP, full of hate speeches, just as they do pa misonkhano yao ya ndale, zongofuna kuyambisa nkhondo mdziko yet ndi misonkho yathu, anthu ambiri anasiya kumvera MBC, it has been Lomwelised!!!!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 36 minutes ago

