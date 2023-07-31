MCP convention set for August 2024

Tonse Alliance main partner, Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has announced that its National Executive Committee (NEC) elective convention will be held in August 2024.

Addressing a news conference in Lilongwe on Monday, 29th July, 2023, MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said the decision to hold the convention in August 2024 is in line with the party’s constitution as well as the resolution of the meeting which was held on 21 November, 2022.

“It is with this background that the National Executive Committee of the Malawi Congress Party met as a committee of the national convention on 21st November, 2022 and passed a resolution that the elective party convention be held in August 2024 to maintain its tradition and history and align with the new electoral calendar as legislated by the members of parliament,” he explained.

Mkaka said the constitution of the party gives a 5 year mandate to the national executive committee and all oarty’s elected officers to manage the affairs of the party on behalf of the members who are the owners of the party.

“You may also recall that traditionally and historically, the Malawi Congress Party holds its elective Convention a year before General Elections. As you may also recall, the electoral calendar in Malawi was changed as a result of the fresh presidential elections that were held in June, 2020,” narrated Mkaka.

“As per mandate I, as Secretary General of the Malawi Congress Party will announce the actual dates of the convention at an appropriate time as resolved by the national executive committee of the party.”